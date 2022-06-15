Gone fishing

Latest AP News
- Spy agencies' focus on China could snare Chinese Americans
- Men, women split on equity gains since Title IX, poll shows
- Officers won't be charged for man's death at fire checkpoint
- US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020
- Takeaways: Trump notches win in S.C., 2024 ambitions surface
- Nancy Mace wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District.
- Republican Mayra Flores wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 34th Congressional District
- Bruce Poliquin wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maine's 2nd Congressional District.
- Evangeline Hundley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District.
- Duke Buckner wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 6th Congressional District.
Local News
- Attention campers: Sheriff's Youth Camp is back in business
- Local Flag Day events planned
- WPD's Kids and Cops Camp returning after COVID-19 hiatus
- Police: 2 vehicles stolen from Winchester car dealership
- Clarke supervisors hear new option for Va. 7/Route 601 intersection
- Several Juneteenth celebrations planned locally
- Open Forum: Congress needs new leadership – vote June 21
- Correction
- Herbstritt seeking re-election to Winchester's City Council
- Judge rules for Warren County in airport lawsuit
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
