Researchers are calling on dogs and their owners to help slow the spread of the destructive spotted lanternfly — a bright-winged planthopper that's one of the more prominent invasive insects in the Mid-Atlantic.
With no native predators, the spotted lanternfly is estimated to cause $40 billion in agriculture and forestry damage nationwide annually.
At Virginia Tech's Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Frederick County, researchers hope man's best friend can play a role in stopping the destruction.
Canines are being trained to sniff out spotted lanternfly eggs. The project, unofficially dubbed the Canine Citizen Science Study, is being funded by a four-year, $475,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The dog-sniffing detectives could become a valuable tool for growers by helping them identify early egg clusters and destroy them. The effort began two years ago in an olfactory lab at Texas Tech and has since expanded to the East Coast.
Researchers at Virginia Tech and Texas Tech are working together on the project. They also hope to train dogs to sniff out powdery mildew, a fungal disease that's deadly to plants.
“At the completion of the study, we hope to have a strong network of handlers able to locate spotted lanternfly egg masses as a proof-of-concept program, with the intent to create an enduring citizen-based detection program for this and other invasive species,” Sally Dickinson, a doctoral candidate in Virginia Tech's School of Animal Sciences, said in a media release. “Put your training skills to work and help protect our vineyards, fruit orchards and flower gardens.”
Native to China, spotted lanternfly feed on more than 70 plant species and suck sap and nutrients. Clusters of the pests — which do not sting or pose health risks for humans — are particularly drawn to grape vines due to their sugary fruit. They first arrived to the area in 2018.
Among those working on the effort is Mizuho Nita, a Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist and associate professor in Virginia Tech's School for Plant and Environmental Sciences. He operates a grape disease management research station at the research center near Winchester. He knows firsthand how the spotted lanternfly can beleaguer fruit crops.
“Naturally, my fear is the risk to the quality of the grapes and the wines they produce,” Nita said in a press release from Virginia Tech. “I worry that growers will be overusing insecticides. While they have proved effective in killing the spotted lanternfly, they also cause harm to beneficial insects; therefore, it may bring other issues to our crops."
Early detection is crucial to halting the expansion of the spotted lanternfly farther south, Nita said. The insect often travels long distances by hitchhiking on vehicles and other human-assisted movement.
Erica Feuerbacher, an associate professor of applied animal welfare and behavior at Virginia Tech, is recruiting a team of dogs and their owners through a partnership with the National Association of Canine Scent Work.
Feuerbacher and Nita are asking dog owners to unite and utilize their pets’ skills in scent to identify spotted lanternfly eggs soon after they are laid.
“This is a great opportunity for people to have fun with their dogs while also contributing back to their communities in a meaningful way,” Feuerbacher said in the release.
Canines — which have up to 300 olfactory receptors — are known for their keen smell and are often used in this same capacity to locate missing persons and detect illegal narcotics.
One dog, Flint, a border collie, has been roaming the local research facility, which is known for its fruit tree and grape research, according to the release.
“Every day, average dogs are competing and finding these scents, and that speaks to their potential ability to detect ecologically and agriculturally relevant targets,” Feuerbacher said in the release.
While spotted lanternfly infestation is fairly widespread locally, Nita said growers have not reported notable losses.
"In terms of the damages, it is not as bad as we first thought, and rarely will spotted lanternfly kill the plant. It's really a nuisance pest," he said. "Our mission is to educate growers on how to spray wisely and not to panic."
Still, Nita said the spotted lanternfly is of national concern.
Certain insecticides have been found to be effective in combating the spotted lanternfly. And researchers are also studying two native fungi as a biological control.
For more information about the canine study, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeP29ZFRFAOp_AFJmk-WP50H1EBl2_GKDneSNrblI9yRasng/viewform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.