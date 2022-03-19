WINCHESTER — Jorge V. Gonzalez is the new chairman of the Winchester Republican Committee.
Gonzalez, a Ward 1 resident, said on Friday morning his priorities for the committee include putting forth a strong field of GOP candidates for this year's City Council elections and bringing more Hispanics, Blacks and young people into the organization.
Gonzalez, who was unopposed for the committee seat, was elected Thursday night during a Winchester Republican Party canvas at South End Fire Hall. He replaces Robert A. Hess, who served two two-year terms as the committee's chairman.
"I'm a conservative and I believe in the conservative values of free enterprise, low taxes, parents' rights and those things," said the 50-year-old Gonzalez, whose parents fled Fidel Castro's dictatorship in Cuba to become United States citizens.
Gonzalez is an information technology director in Northern Virginia who retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. He ran unsuccessfully for City Council last year in a special election against Democrat Richard Bell to fill the remaining year of the Ward 1 term of former Councilor Bill Wiley, a Republican who stepped down after being elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.
In his new role as Winchester Republican Committee chairman, Gonzalez will once again be squaring off against Bell but in a different capacity. Gonzalez will be seeking a strong Republican candidate to challenge Bell for a full four-year term on council in the Nov. 8 general election.
Gonzalez said he also hopes to line up GOP candidates to challenge Democrat incumbents Evan Clark in Ward 2, Kim Herbstritt in Ward 3 and Mady Rodriguez in Ward 4. Clark and Herbstritt have not said if they'll seek re-election, but Rodriguez said she plans on entering the race.
Rodriguez was appointed to City Council in December to fill the final year of Democrat Judy McKiernan's four-year term. McKiernan died after suffering a heart attack in November.
Gonzalez said he believes his party has a good chance of winning back at least some of the seats on council, which is currently comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans.
"As far as I see it, for two of those seats, the incumbent's not really an incumbent," he said, referring to Bell and Rodriguez. "One was appointed and one is only filling a one-year term."
Heading into this fall's elections, Gonzalez said his focus will be on the issues, not the recent political in-fighting that has pitted traditional Republicans against party members who remain loyal to former President Donald Trump.
"If we sit around and fight each other, we'll end up losing elections," he said. "We need to put in candidates who can win and not fight over silly internal issues like whether you like Trump or don't like Trump. We've got to move on from that."
For more information about the Winchester Republican Committee, visit winchestergop.org.
