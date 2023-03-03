WINCHESTER — Name one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, one that involves eye-hand coordination, teamwork, communication, cheering spectators and the opportunity for great players to sign with college teams. This is a sport that’s so hot, it has an estimated audience of more than 530 million people worldwide, according to Insiderintelligence.com. Still not sure? One more hint: there’s a new business devoted to this sport at 88 Featherbed Lane.
If you guessed esports, you’d be racking up wins like Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf at a Fortnite tournament.
GUI Esports opened in Winchester in November. GUI, pronounced “gooey,” is an acronym that stands for “graphical user interface.” GUI Esports features 10 gaming computers and the ability to plug in Xbox or other controllers, ergonomic chairs and an open gathering space with screens for audiences to view players’ progress. The most popular games offered are Valorant, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Smash Brothers and Apex Legends. But, most games are game at GUI.
Kevin Fowlkes and Shane Cannon are co-owners of GUI Esports. Cannon also owns Experimax, which co-joins the esports arena. The businesses complement each other. Experimax focuses on buying, selling and trading computers, mobile phones and tablets. Fowlkes and Cannon have a shared vision and know-how when it comes to esports and what the arena can do for the community.
Fowlkes says that when COVID-19 hit in 2020, he was working from home watching his teenage son, Nicholas, play esports. “I had always coached his sports when he was younger — flag football, roller hockey and then he played some football. But, then he started playing computer games. All he wanted to do was games with friends who did the same thing.” Since he was accustomed to coaching his son, Fowlkes asked Nicholas if he wanted to set up a team and to start playing tournaments.
Upon entering the world of esports, the duo soon learned the internet service in their Frederick County home wasn’t fast enough to accommodate competitive play. Fowlkes rented a space on U.S. 50 known as Country Mart and opened for business. Soon after, Cannon and Fowlkes discovered their shared interest and decided to team up and move the gaming site into Winchester to a location that would be more easily accessible to youths, teens, college students and adults alike.
Internet speed at the GUI Esport arena on Featherbed Lane is not an issue. The arena’s computers are fast. Nicholas says there is “better ping, you’ll see 165 frames per second. Most computers at your house don’t have the specs you need to be competitive.”
The arena features a practice space for pro teams, club teams, birthday parties, tournaments, spring break and summer camps, hourly play and more. Having been a rec sport coach and dad, Fowlkes says, “I was going for a space where parents could come in and watch the kids play. I wanted this to be an open arena. My big thing is that when kids play athletics like basketball or football, parents show up and watch. Why not have that opportunity and interaction here, too?”
Cannon agrees. “A lot of times when people are playing at home they go to the basement or their room and shut the door. You don’t see them.” Cannon says arena play allows esports coaches, camp instructors and leaders to go the extra mile and help educate gamers about online safety and taking precautions to protect their physical health while playing esports.
“This online stuff is great, but it can be dangerous. We want to help. This business is taking this to the next level when it comes to bring a resource for people to be safer online,” Cannon says. A good example of this, he says, is demonstrated through what GUI Esports does in conjunction with parks and recreation departments in Frederick County, Winchester and Shenandoah County.
The next such camp is set to run this April. GUI is partnering with Frederick County Parks and Recreation to provide students a spring break esports camp. Registration is currently open.
“Leaders take time to discuss safety on the internet. Players learn to collaborate in groups,” Cannon says. “Gamers are at risk of developing bad posture, hand problems from gripping controllers and eye issues from the screen. We coach them to get up from the game, take a mental break, bring their heart rate down and to get up and walk around every hour.”
Being connected to the community is important to GUI Esports. Fowlkes says players from Shenandoah University help coach teams, and college students can get workforce credits via GUI. Cannon says the business is reaching out to schools large and small that might want to set up teams of their own.
Fowlkes adds that there are two upcoming fundraisers which will pit students against teachers in Mario Kart. Orchard View Elementary School and Bass-Hoover Elementary School teachers will battle it out with their students, with the proceeds going to each school’s PTO.
For reluctant parents who might not be sold on the world of esports, the owners of GUI Esports can clearly articulate the benefits of team play. However, it is Fowlkes’ 17-year old son Nicholas — his gamer tag is “Apple” — who is a local example of what the world of esports can mean to a youth who commits time and energy to the sport.
“I’m going to university for playing video games. There were colleges calling me,” he says. The James Wood High School senior just signed to play esports for Old Dominion University. He’ll be on ODU’s Varsity Rocket League Team.
Esports is more than just an opportunity to play for a college team, though, according to the teen. “I have met people in real life who I originally met online and that has been great. I know people from Europe, Asia, Australia…everywhere. I talk to people from all over the world through a computer screen. There are not too many adults who can say that.”
And with that, there is the reminder that anyone can enjoy esports and enjoy the advantages that playing in a social arena with fast internet speed provides. GUI Esports wants everyone — gamers and spectators of all ages and abilities — to feel welcomed.
If you want to get into the esport action, it’s $7 an hour to drop-in for play. There is a weekly GUI Smash Ultimate Tournament on Wednesday nights. And GUI Esports will host an NBA 2K23 Tournament in April. Private rentals are available for $100 per hour. Birthday party packages, memberships, camp and team rates are also available. Check out gui.gg (the “gg” stands for “good game”) for more information or call 540-686-7768.
