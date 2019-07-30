CLEAR BROOK — The Frederick County Fair kicked off Monday with a twist — free admission.
Hundreds of people flooded the Frederick County fairgrounds on Monday for rides, live animals, food and the Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant.
Clear Brook resident Barbara Miller came to the fair with her daughter, grandchildren and family friends. She said she was “shocked” when she found out the fair would be free on its first day, but felt it would encourage more people to check out the fair.
She said her favorite aspect of the fair is looking at the animals, particularly the sheep and the goats.
Rachel Coffelt, who came to the fair with her husband Troy and daughters Kara and Kendall (10 and 7), said the decision to make Monday free was “fabulous.” Kara said she was most excited to eat a corn dog while her sister said she was looking forward to the dragon roller-coaster.
“I’m here because it’s our town and we support our town,” Troy Coffelt said.
County resident Doris Parrill she loves watching the pageant and she planned to return today for the Monster Truck show.
Monday featured sunny skies and temperatures reaching up to 91 degrees. Last year, it rained heavily every day of the fair. Attendance was down and the Truck and Tractor Pull had to cancelled.
“You can’t do anything about rain,” said Carolyn Williams, a vice president of the fair. “It’s Mother Nature and there’s no fighting Mother Nature.”
A new ride for this year is a claw-shaped ride called “Extreme” that takes riders into the air while spinning. Rides provided by North Carolina-based Inners Show included a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round and the Super Shot — a ride that takes riders high into the air before dropping them.
“I hope that we get good weather and that people get out, enjoy themselves, have a good time and be safe,” said Donna Inners, owners of Inners Show.
Kirk Clevenger, one of the fair directors and livestock chairperson, said about 50 local children and teens from the 4-H or FFA programs are showing and selling livestock. He said there are roughly 45 cattle, 50 market hogs, 45 lambs and 50 goats at the fair.
On Monday afternoon, the animals were weighed and graded by a state inspector. Most of the kids use the money from sales to help pay for their college education, he said.
He commended the youths for their months of dedication in raising the animals, saying “they put a lot of hard work into it.” Unlike the rides or other fair events, Clevenger said the livestock shows draw a crowd even when the weather isn’t great.
v v v
The Frederick County Fair runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds, located at 155 Fairgrounds Road in Clear Brook off U.S. 11 North. Admission is $7 for ages 12 and older, $3 for ages 6-11 and free for children under 5. Fair passes for the week are available for $20 for adults and $10 for children. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and at 3 p.m. Saturday.
