Good Work Rewarded

Interim Winchester Sheriff William Sales presents a $1,000 scholarship from the Winchester Sheriff’s Office Foundation to Jailynn Rivera, who graduated from Handley High School recently with a 4.2 grade point average. Jailynn, the daughter of Alex and Maria Rivera, has already earned an associate’s degree but plans on continuing her college education this fall.

 Submitted photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.