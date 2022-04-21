WINCHESTER — After overseeing two of the most challenging elections in American history, Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, has presented the voter registrars' offices in Virginia's 10th House of Delegates District with resolutions of appreciation from the General Assembly.
"This is all I could think of to do, and it isn't anywhere near what you deserve," Gooditis said on Thursday morning while presenting a resolution to the Frederick County Office of Elections. "I recognize this doesn't fix it for you, but I don't know what else I can do but try in the legislature to support you guys."
Earlier in the week, Gooditis presented similar resolutions to the voter registrars' offices in Clarke and Loudoun counties.
She said the general elections in 2020 and '21 were plagued by a series of issues.
"You had a global pandemic, you had a presidential election in the middle of a [political] firestorm in this country, and Virginia piled a lot of new election laws on your table," Gooditis said. "The commending resolutions honor our local election officers for addressing safety concerns that were the result of a global pandemic, preparing for record voter turnout and conducting free and fair elections."
Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said he appreciated the recognition from Richmond.
"The responsibilities for this office in the past three years have probably quadrupled with all the new early voting, the drop boxes, fighting mis- and disinformation," Venskoske said. "It has really increased the responsibilities and workload it takes to get an election done."
Virginia's voter registrars are now preparing for the next general election on Nov. 8. All registered voters who live in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County will cast a ballot to determine who will represent them in the recently redrawn 6th Congressional District.
For decades, the Northern Shenandoah Valley has been part of the 10th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat. The revised 6th Congressional District, which takes effect Jan. 1 and runs along the Interstate 81 corridor to Roanoke, is currently represented by Republican Rep. Ben Cline of Botetourt County, who is being challenged in his bid for re-election by Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro.
Some voters will also cast ballots for candidates running for local offices:
- Frederick County has no local elections, but two towns within the county, Middletown and Stephens City, each have town council races this year.
- Clarke County has no local elections, but Berryville has Town Council races this year.
- Winchester has local elections for City Council and School Board.
Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 8 general election must register at least 21 days before Election Day. For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website at elections.virginia.gov
