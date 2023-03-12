RICHMOND — Of the five starters on the Clarke County girls' basketball team, four of them earned All-Region 2B honors this year.
The one that didn't couldn't be held in higher esteem by the Eagles, though. And on Saturday, her performance was as good as it gets.
Junior 5-foot-4 guard Selene Good came up huge in all phases in Saturday's 45-41 Class 2 state championship game win over Central of Wise County at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center.
Good scored a season-high 11 points on 4-of-8 field goal shooting — including a 3-pointer that put the Eagles ahead for good at 33-31 with 2:35 left — and 2-of-2 free throw shooting. She also had four rebounds, three assists and was effective as the primary defender on Warriors star guard Emmah McAmis, who came into Saturday averaging 25 points per game.
McAmis, a 5-6 sophomore guard, wasn't at full strength because of an ankle injury suffered in the state quarterfinals against Floyd County. But Good did her best to stay in front of McAmis and helped hold the NCAA Division I recruit to 17 points on 5-of-16 shooting, with three of those points coming on a 3-pointer from just beyond half court with 3.4 seconds remaining.
Good's offense was an unexpected bonus on Saturday. She came in averaging 2.1 points per game and had 20 total assists in 29 games. But everything else was typical of Good.
"She brings the grit to us," Clarke County 10th-year head coach Regina Downing said. "We lost [graduated All-State guard] Ellie [Brumback], who was the grit to our team, and Selene just took on that leadership role as far as the defensive one. She's our go-to that we always put on [the other team's] best player.
"I was just so proud of her with how she settled down and let the game come to her. She didn't force the game. She some crucial shots down the stretch when we needed them."
Good got some friendly bounces. Her game-winning 3-pointer hit different parts of the rim about five times before settling into the bottom of the net, and she had a couple of two-point jump shots bounce high off the rim before finding the net. But none of those shots hit the rim too hard on initial contact, which gave the ball a chance to go in.
Because of Central's zone, the Eagles knew there was some opportunities to knock down jump shots. Downing wanted Good to drive inside the arc and find openings for higher percentage mid-range jumpers instead of just taking 3-pointers, and Good did that when she could.
"When I saw an open shot, I would just take a dribble in as Coach told me to do from our walk-through earlier, and take a good shot," Good said.
Good said that she wasn't 100 percent sure her go-ahead 3-pointer was the best shot to take, adding with a smile that was was scared she was going to get yelled at. But she was able to laugh about it after the game since it worked out.
Downing said senior forward Keira Rohrbach was open for a post opportunity on the play, and that's where she was hoping the ball would go.
"When the shot went in, she just kind of looked at me and just kind of smiled and went back down the court," Downing said.
About 30 seconds later, Good took the ball to the basket and missed a shot off the glass. She immediately transitioned into defense mode after Jordan grabbed the rebound, though. Good got back quickly and drew a charge on Jordan just before she reached mid-court to keep the Eagles ahead 33-32, with Good screaming with joy after the ref ruled in her favor.
Good continued to make more impact plays in next minute, knocking down two free throws to make it 37-32. She then hustled for a long rebound to help put the Eagles up 39-32 with 54 seconds left.
After a McAmis miss, she and Eagles senior guard Emma Nelson were among the people to chase after a bouncing ball near mid court. Nelson tapped it and Good collected the ball. There was a small window to pass the ball ahead to Hailey Evans, and Good found it. Evans finished the transition opportunity with a layup.
It was the type of play that sums up Good.
"She's just a tough-nosed kid," Downing said.
