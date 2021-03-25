ROUND HILL — On a day when 10 people were killed in Boulder, Colorado, in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than a week, state Republican candidates vowed to roll back Virginia gun control laws and block or defy new state or federal ones.
“Democrats are putting forward some very dangerous gun-grabbing legislation,” gubernatorial candidate Peter Doran told about 100 people at a Monday night candidates’ forum at Fox Meadow Barn in Frederick County. “I will tell Joe Biden that if he wants to put forth or sign legislation or executive orders that violate your constitutional rights to protect yourselves, as Virginians we will tell him no. We will not enforce those laws.”
Attorney general candidate Chuck Smith said if he’s elected he would declare all new gun laws passed by the Democratically-controlled legislature last year unconstitutional.
“This is not the United States of the Democratic Party, this is the United States of America,” said Smith, a Virginia Beach resident and attorney. “Your next attorney general is going to be a card-carrying, gun-toting, 100% no politics, but 100% devoted to the United States constitution and our men and women in blue.”
Local and state candidates at the event also answered written questions from the audience. At least 100 people were in the packed room and few wore masks in violation of Virginia’s coronavirus pandemic mask mandate.
Besides the Boulder massacre, the forum came on the heels of the Atlanta mass shooting on March 16 that killed eight people, and gun ownership was a major topic. Americans, who comprise 4.4% of the world’s population, lead the world in gun ownership with some 393 million guns, but speakers said gun ownership is under attack by Democrats and some Republican appeasers who they referred to as RINOS (Republicans in Name Only).
Speakers said guns save lives and gun control laws endanger them. The message contradicts information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported Alabama, Alaska and Arizona, which have some of the least restrictive gun laws in the nation, had the three highest gun death rates respectively per 100,000 people in the nation in 2019. The rates include gun suicides. In contrast, Virginia ranked 46th.
Nevertheless, Stephenson resident and lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears said Virginia needs more guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens to discourage criminals.
“What if I put a sign outside my door that said, ‘I have guns, but my neighbor doesn’t. Where do you think they’re going to go,” said Sears, an appliance and plumbing store owner. “We all need guns.”
Lieutenant governor candidate Lance Allen of Fauquier County said his mother was a longtime domestic violence victim. But while the FBI reports over half of women killed in intimate partner murders are shot, Allen opposes red flag laws that are designed to take guns away from domestic batterers as well as mentally ill and suicidal people.
Virginia’s law, which took effect July 1, allows police to temporarily take guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. A court hearing must be held within 14 days of the guns being turned in or confiscated and if the person is deemed a risk, the maximum the guns can be held is 180 days before another hearing is held.
Proponents say the law prevents violence, but Allen said it and protective and restraining orders are “crap.” He said gun owners could have their guns seized due to false accusations.
“The same people who are pointing to you on Facebook as racist, extremist domestic terrorists, those are the same people who are going to call up the red flag tip line and report you,” said Allen, who works for a national security and technology company. “Once they get done with my rights and my firearms, what are they going to come for? They’re going to come for your house, your bank account, your property.”
Open and concealed carry of guns was also discussed. The District of Columbia’s ban on openly carrying guns is credited with reducing bloodshed during the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. But lieutenant governor candidate and Rep. Glenn Davis, R-Norfolk, said he supports Virginia’s open-carry law.
He said people should be allowed to openly carry guns or carry them concealed in the General Assembly and public buildings. Citing the 2019 Virginia Beach massacre in which a disgruntled city employee killed 12 before being killed by police, Davis said law-abiding gun owners on the scene might have reduced the carnage.
“We’ve seen that over and over and over again,” said Davis.
Other topics discussed were: the need to protect embryos, fertilized eggs and fetuses; increase voting restrictions; phase out the state income tax; terminate school anti-racism programs and block a minimum wage increase. A study released in February by the Congressional Budget Office said hiking the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 would lift 900,000 people out of poverty while reducing 1.4 million jobs.
At 0.9%, that’s a fraction of the American workforce, but lieutenant governor candidate Paneet Ahulwalia said increases kill businesses. “We’re on the verge of becoming a socialist country,” said Ahluwalia, a Northern Virginia resident and business consultant.
Doran, an Arlington County resident and former head of think tank that worked to transform Eastern European countries after the Cold War, was the only gubernatorial candidate who attended the event. He urged attendees to become delegates to the Republican Party Convention on May 8 to choose a gubernatorial candidate. Doran said the choice was too important to let others decide on.
“The CDC reported Alabama, Alaska and Arizona, which have some of the least restrictive gun laws in the nation, had the three highest gun death rates respectively per 100,000 people in the nation in 2019.“
This quote says everything needed to make a reasonable conclusion, but the GQP chicken littles continue to squawk the lies about more guns equating to more safety. Normal, rational non-cult inducted voters have zero problems with restrictions on assault-style weapons and other common sense measures, and are not scared into the fantasy non-sense that Democrats “want to ban all guns and gun ownership”. Enough with the lies and the lying liars who tell them. Normal voters with common sense WANT AND DEMAND common sense laws that help curb some of the out of control gun violence that is unique to this country.
please define what an "assault-style" weapon is
"In general, assault weapons are semiautomatic firearms with a large magazine of ammunition that were designed and configured for rapid fire and combat use."[3]
I just googled “assault weapon” and this came up from wikipedia. Please tell me you have something more intelligent to add, instead of a rebuke on hair-splitting terms for weapons that cause the most death with the least effort.
To expand on what Shiny said an assault style weapon, like those used in many mass shootings, is not necessary to kill a deer or a goose--nor a school full of deer and goose. It is not even necessary to killl one gubmit official coming to your home to take your gun away. One clean shot will do the job if you know what you're doing. It appears these weapons are designed to take a large number of our enemy down within seconds. Or a schoolfull of children. Or......
A mass shooting while most folks mourn the dead brings out the usual conservative GOP suspects to shout for more guns, ammo, and “god’s on our side.” They are so loud they hear only their own echoes. What fools these mortals be.
[thumbup][thumbup]
The author's bias in this article is ridiculous.
Time will tell if the Star's ownership will allow this to continue. If so, the $15 per month for roughly ten new biased articles a day may make for an easy decision to walk away...
Please cancel your subscription and save all from the ideology of idiocy.
This is why Republicans haven't held statewide office for years. And why they won't do so again any time soon. Republican candidates are extremists who are way out of step with Virginia's mainstream.
The freak is up late. Must be out trolling for another "boyfriend"
What does that mean?
Republicans have become the party of death by gun or COVID. THey are a clear and present danger and public health risk. Their defeat is our salvation.
It's people like you who are the danger.
@Conservative, did you call Blondie a threat to society?
To whom is Mr Slowe a danger?
