The Frederick County Republican Committee (FCRC) will have a firehouse primary Tuesday (Feb. 7) so residents of the Gainesboro District can select a Republican nominee for the April 11 special election to fill the Gainesboro seat on the Board of Supervisors.
The two candidates vying for the Republican nomination are Joe Crane and Heather Lockridge.
Any registered voter in the Gainesboro District is eligible to vote in the firehouse primary, which will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Gainesboro Fire Hall, 221 Gainesboro Road. But those who cast their ballot will be required to sign a statement pledging to support the Republican nominee in the special election, according to FCRC Chairman Ben Weber.
The April 11 special election is being held to fill a board vacancy created on Jan. 20 when Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy stepped down after purchasing a home in Warren County to shorten the commute to his children's school.
"The timing [of the fire house primary], which is not ideal, was dictated by the date of April 11 and our requirements to have everything done 60 days prior [per state code]. Then combine that fact with finding a facility that was available in the Gainesboro District," Weber wrote in a statement. "But the FCRC is getting it done and we have garnered a lot of support as well as an increase in membership."
Weber said the two candidates seeking the GOP nod shared information about their backgrounds and their positions on various issues Sunday night "via an enlist to hundreds of Frederick County Republicans."
So far, one candidate has filed to challenge whoever becomes the GOP nominee.
Frederick First-endorsed candidate Kevin Kenney, who is running as an independent, announced his candidacy last month and will need to collect 120 signatures to appear on the ballot. Kenney is a former Frederick County Planning Commission chairman.
Richard Kennedy, chairman of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee (WFCDC), said the organization is still working on finding a candidate to run in the Gainesboro District special election.
Following is information on the GOP nominees:
Joe Crane
Crane moved to Frederick County nearly 20 years ago, after retiring from the Army where he spent 23 years in Special Forces, better know as the Green Berets. Since then, his professional involvements have included commanding Amtrak's counter terrorism unit, where he supervised multiple tactical teams and oversaw a $485 million budget; division chief for the Joint Improvised Explosive Defeat Agency (JIDA), and partner in a global risk and security firm, TAM-C Solutions. His biography also states he implemented the integrated security for "one of the top five National Critical infrastructures."
He is a member of Keystone Baptist Church in Berryville, National Rifle Association and Special Forces Association. He received a bachelor's degree in business from Liberty University.
Crane and his wife, Sharon, have four children and six grandchildren.
Politically, Crane describes himself as a conservative Republican "who believes in a balanced budget at every level of government."
He is pro-life and "believes in a traditional marriage," but added, "I also believe in the rights and freedoms of all citizens. I believe in school choice by giving the parents, not the government, the right to choose where and how their children should be educated."
He also says, "I believe that our immigration laws must be adhered to and that our county should work in conjunction with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement."
For Crane, controlling "excessive debt" is a priority. "I want accountability for every dime spent in the county," he wrote in his candidate biography. "Tax dollars come from hard-working residents and the Board of Supervisors owe the taxpayers full transparency."
He also believes "the Sheriff's Office and Fire and Rescue should be fully staffed and equipped with the best people and the latest technology, but as with other recipients of our tax dollars, there must be full accountability."
Heather Lockridge
Lockridge grew up on a farm in the Gainesboro District and graduated from James Wood High School in 2003, according to her candidate biography. She and her husband Chris are small business owners in Frederick County, and she continues to help with the family farm. The Lockridges have three children.
She received a bachelor's degree in agriculture and applied economics from Virginia Tech and a master's degree in special education from George Mason University.
"Mrs. Lockridge is running to ensure conservative valley values are preserved, taxes are kept low, and county government remains small, transparent, and accountable," according her candidate biography.
