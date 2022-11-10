WINCHESTER — Republicans have taken a bite out of City Council’s Democratic majority.
In Tuesday's general election in Winchester, incumbent Democrats Evan Clark and Mady Rodriguez were both unseated by their Republican opponents, while Democrat Richard Bell held off his GOP challenger and Democrat Kim Herbstritt ran unopposed. As a result, council’s Democratic majority will sink from 7-2 to 5-4 on Jan. 1.
Perhaps the biggest Election Day upset was in City Council’s Ward 2 race, where Clark was beaten by first-time Republican candidate Emily DeAngelis 635-517. Clark is council’s longest-serving member, having first been elected in 2006.
"I've really enjoyed representing the people of Winchester for 16 years. It's been an honor and one of the great joys of my life," Clark said. "Emily ran a good campaign."
DeAngelis said she's thrilled to be joining council.
"Yesterday's election was about giving a choice back to Ward 2, and I am very humbled and excited to represent us for the next four years," she said on Wednesday, noting her goals for council include keeping citizens at the heart of her decisions, improving collaboration with the School Board to better support Winchester Public Schools, limiting new taxes and fees, being cautious with how the city spends its tax revenues and ensuring the appropriateness of new development.
"Winchester, and especially the Second Ward, is a great place to live," DeAngelis said. "I want the people to continue to love their neighborhoods and feel like they have a voice in what's going on in their city."
Rodriguez was appointed to council in December following the death of Ward 4 representative and fellow Democrat Judy McKiernan. Her bid to be elected to a full four-year term came up short Tuesday, with voters instead supporting first-time Republican candidate Kathy Tagnesi 1,075-878.
"It was a privilege and an honor to have received the support and votes of the citizens of Ward 4 to be their councilwoman for the city of Winchester," Tagnesi said on Wednesday. "I knocked on every door and was treated with respect, courtesy and concern for the welfare of their neighbors, businesses and their city.
"My goals on City Council for the next four years are to critically review issues and ensure that my votes will benefit our citizens," she continued. "I will work closely with our schools ... as well as other key organizations that provide safety, health and well-being for our citizens."
Tagnesi praised Rodriguez "for conducting a very professional, well-organized campaign."
"Losing the election does not change much in my service to the community," Rodriguez said on Wednesday. "I was actively involved in many community efforts before my appointment in December 2021, stayed involved during my time on City Council and plan to continue with business as usual. As for my plans in the future, you will see me very active in this realm because I was just getting my feet wet. I told Judy McKiernen that I wanted to learn from her and then run, so I learned this year and will continue to learn for a successful election in 2024."
Ward 1 representative Bell was appointed to City Council in November 2020 to fulfill one of the remaining two years of Republican Councilor Bill Wiley‘s term after Wiley stepped down following election to the Virginia General Assembly. Bell then won a special election last November to complete the final year of Wiley’s unexpired term. On Tuesday, the Democrat won his first full four-year term, beating Republican Winchester Planning Commission member Brandon Pifer 1,881-1,461.
"I sincerely appreciate the support of the voters of Ward 1 to continue as their representative on our City Council," Bell said on Wednesday. "It was a good campaign and I received lots of good feedback and commentary from citizens, but also had the opportunity to provide greater clarity on issues and on process.
"I look forward to serving the city for the next four years as well as welcoming the new members elected for Wards 2 and 4 to help them to be solid contributing members of the City Council," he said.
"I definitely would like to run again in the future," Pifer said on Wednesday. "I feel that I have gained a lot of knowledge of the process and experience in running for a political office. Although I wasn’t excited about the outcome, it made me analyze what I did or didn’t do that may have helped increase the outcome in my favor. It was an invaluable learning experience for sure.
"It made me realize how many concerns there are in the city ... and how the voices of the citizens don’t get heard by councilors, which I was hoping to change," Pifer continued. "It was eye opening about the amount of different concerns people had."
Herbstritt, who was unchallenged in this year’s race, was returned to her Ward 3 seat on council with 921 votes.
"I am excited about the opportunity to continue serving the residents of the Third Ward and the city of Winchester," Herbstritt said on Wednesday.
Election results will not be official until certified next week by the Winchester Electoral Board. Final numbers will most likely vary from those reported Tuesday night because officials must also count all verified provisional ballots as well as those that were mailed on time but not processed by the city’s Voter Registrar’s Office until after Election Day. None of the outcomes are expected to change, though.
For precinct-by-precinct results from Tuesday's City Council elections, visit the Virginia Department of Elections at https://bit.ly/3EfHcXY.
