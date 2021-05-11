WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Republican Committee will hold a party canvass on Saturday to select the GOP nominee for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
The canvass will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall at 252 Costello Drive. Incumbent Supervisor David Stegmaier is being challenged for the GOP nomination by aerospace engineer Josh Ludwig.
Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert said all registered voters in the Shawnee District are allowed to participate. He said those who vote will be required to bring a valid photo ID and sign a document stating that they will support the Republican nominee in the Nov. 2 general election. During voting on Saturday, Sibert said participants will adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines.
Ludwig has campaigned on fiscal responsibility and more transparency in budget requests, especially those coming from the school division. He has said his opponent hasn’t been conservative enough. He has been critical of Stegmaier for supporting a meals tax increase and a 61-cent real estate tax rate — which due to a recent reassessment of property values is an effective tax increase.
Stegmaier, who was elected to the board last November, maintains that he has kept taxes low while also funding needed improvements to the county’s public safety and education systems, including the renovations to James Wood High School and Indian Hollow Elementary School.
Stegmaier said he plans to push to replace the county’s aging public safety radio system and renovate Armel Elementary School. He also said he wants to ease tensions among some members of the supervisors as well as tensions between the supervisors and the Frederick County School Board.
Whoever wins the Republican nomination will face Democrat Richard Kennedy for the Shawnee District seat in November.
