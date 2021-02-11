WINCHESTER — As the Handley wrestling team neared the end of its practice on Tuesday, Judges coach Troy Mezzatesta brightened when he saw Cam Gordon smile, an example of what he had been talking about moments earlier.
“He truly just has this drive to win and get after it,” said Mezzatesta of the Handley junior in the hallway moments before. “He’s constantly competing, but he’s having a good time with it, too, and that’s one of the things that makes him so successful. He might get taken down, but he doesn’t let it affect him. He keeps competing and having fun.”
And this year, that attitude might produce the biggest smile anyone’s ever seen from Gordon on a wrestling mat.
Gordon — who will compete in today’s Region 4C wrestling tournament at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg — is one of the top contenders for the Class 4 120-pound state wrestling title.
Though the Virginia Wrestling Association hasn’t updated its state high school rankings since Jan. 21 and still has Gordon listed at his initial weight this season of 113 pounds, he’s considered one of the best wrestlers in the state regardless of weight class or school size. Gordon (16-2 with an area-best 11 pins) is coming off a sophomore season in which he placed third in Class 4 at 106 pounds.
Gordon needs to take care of business today first (only the top two wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament), but he likes how things have turned out after his preseason goal of wrestling at 113 turned out to be unrealistic as far as keeping him strong and healthy.
“I feel like I have a pretty good chance of winning [a state title],” Gordon said.
Mezzatesta said the 5-foot-5 Gordon is willing to put himself in the spotlight in a lot of areas, whether he’s trying different new things with wrestling, serving as a team leader, entertaining seniors in the wrestling room while singing along to Journey as a sophomore, or playing the role of a priest in Handley’s musical production of “Mamma Mia!”
“He’s not afraid, and that’s a good trait to have,” Mezzatesta said.
Gordon didn’t always love wrestling — he distinctly remembers his mother having to force him to go on the mat when he was 4 because he hated it so much — but since he was 5 he’s pretty much done whatever he could to keep his family’s strong wrestling tradition going.
Gordon said his father Mike and uncle Rick each wrestled for James Wood, and added that Rick went on to compete for the U.S. Naval Academy. And Gordon’s older brother Mac concluded an outstanding career last year for Handley, when he placed third at 132 pounds, the third time he placed fifth or higher at the state tournament in his career.
Gordon said having an older brother to push him was great for him as they traveled together around the East Coast for tournaments when they were younger, and Mac also served as an excellent example for him at the high school level.
Mac’s injury issues in high school have made Cam appreciate every moment he has on the wrestling mat even more. Mac missed almost all of his sophomore season (competing only in the beginning) and much of his senior year due to injuries.
“I know that next year is not always a guarantee,” Cam Gordon told the Winchester School Board on Jan. 7, when the board discussed what to do with Handley sports in relation to COVID-19 for the rest of the year, ultimately allowing sports to return immediately.
Gordon mentioned that day that he had been competing in wrestling clubs and camps three to five days a week since July, and that work has paid off for him. In addition to Winchester’s Red Lion wrestling club, Gordon worked out with many of Skyline’s talented wrestlers; went to Hammer camps every other weekend organized by former NCAA Division II Wrestler of the Year Joe Kemmerer; and also went to the M2 Training Center in Pennsylvania, which is organized by world champion and two-time NCAA champion David Taylor.
“I had a lot of good competition leading up to the high school season,” Gordon said.
The weight scales turned out to be an unexpected foe.
As a freshman, Gordon didn’t have to bother with cutting weight. He weighed 88 pounds that year, which saw him go 21-12 at 106 pounds and not make the regional tournament. As a sophomore he kept himself around 106 and felt significantly stronger, leading to a 46-9 season with 22 pins and a Class 4 Northwestern District title to go with his third-place state tourney finish.
Gordon went 3-0 on Jan. 16 at his opening competition at 113 this year, but it was not a good feeling. In addition to his wrestling training, Gordon was going to OneLife Fitness in Winchester to use their treadmill and sauna to try and keep his weight down, but everything he did came at a cost.
“These guys I know I’m stronger than, they felt [stronger than they should],” Gordon said. “I definitely was not my top strength. I wasn’t able to go 100 percent.”
Mezzatesta said he has his team do hill workouts at Handley, and Gordon usually leads the way up and runs so fast down that Mezzatesta sometimes fears Gordon will do a face plant into the parking lot. But the day before the Fauquier quad he was struggling running up the hill and walking down, so after the Fauquier quad it wasn’t a hard decision to move up to 120.
It has worked out well. Gordon has more strength and is moving better, and his pin percentage is up dramatically. His only losses are to two people he won’t see in the postseason (Skyline’s Phoenix Alyea and Liberty’s Foster Cardinale, who is injured).
“He’s cleaned up his ride on top, and he’s breaking guys down,” Mezzatesta said. “He’s technically sound, because when he was a smaller guy at 106, he really had to be to be successful. If he’s in one position, he already knows where he needs to be for the next one. He’s got great body control. He’s got good hips and doesn’t put himself in a bad position.”
Just to be in a position to wrestle this year is something Gordon appreciates greatly. And the district champion is thrilled about the progress made by his team, which won its last five dual matches and the district championship after starting 1-10 in duals.
“This season has shown me kind of more of what’s life about,” Gordon said. “It helps me as a person, to be a leader and keep everybody on track. I’m glad to have this season, and I’m not taking it for granted.”
