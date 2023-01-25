Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will unveil a brand-new fire engine at 4 p.m. Sunday, replacing an aged 1994 model with a red 2022 Pierce Enforcer.
The arrival of the $615,000 engine marks the first unused piece of equipment the fire company in western Frederick County has purchased in several decades.
"This Sunday we are going to put it into service. This is our first new fire apparatus since 1994, so everyone is very much looking forward to that," said Fire Chief Page Whitacre.
The modernized fire engine combines safety features for the benefit of fire and rescue personnel with efficiency enhancements to quicken response times. Its capabilities include increased turning radius and horse power, as well as greater compartmentalization so firefighters can respond to calls with more equipment and gear.
The permanent pump on the Pierce Enforcer has a capacity of 1,500 gallons per minute. Its tank can hold up to 1,000 gallons at one time.
The Gore fire company is staffed by career firefighters as well volunteers. Combining administrative and operational personnel, it has around 25 to 30 members. Its service area includes the rural, unincorporated community of Gore, known for its scenic landscape and for being the birthplace of Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist Willa Cather. The station, one of 11 in Frederick County, is located at 1787 Northwestern Turnpike.
Last year, the station responded to 559 emergency calls.
The purchase of the engine was secured before dramatic price increases — the price for the model bought buy the fire company has ticked up 21% since the purchase agreement was struck, according to Whitacre.
"We were able to afford it then," he said. "But with the price increases, we wouldn't be able to do it now."
The 1994 engine had entered the twilight of its service life when officials moved ahead with purchasing the Pierce Enforcer.
"Our old engine is a 1994, so it was due for a replacement," Whitacre said.
The fire company also has a brush truck, a tanker, as well as smaller vehicles used for woods fires.
"I would like to thank the county as well as the community for their continued support. Without their support, we would not be able to purchase the new apparatus," Whitacre said.
