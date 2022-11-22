WINCHESTER — A Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury has indicted a Gore man for the shooting death of 28-year-old Jeffrey Mark Behneke Jr. of Frederick County.
Thorsten Brent Schulze, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, using a firearm to commit murder and malicious wounding while committing a felony. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.
According to court records, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office was notified at 5:38 p.m. Sept. 15 that an individual had been shot at Schulze's home in the 100 block of Whitlock Lane in Gore.
Upon arrival, deputies and medical personnel found Behneke near the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. He had no pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, court records state.
Schulze reportedly told investigators that he and Behneke, who knew each other, had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Schulze allegedly shot the victim.
Schulze was taken into custody without incident and initially charged with second-degree murder. That count was elevated to first-degree murder by the Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury that met on Nov. 10.
It was not the first time investigators were called to Schulze's home due to a gun being used during an argument. On Feb. 28, 2021, the Sheriff's Office charged Schulze with reckless handling of a firearm after he shot at his house on Whitlock Lane following an argument with his parents, who were inside. Schulze claimed the gun went off accidentally and his parents refused to allow deputies inside the residence to recover the weapon. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on June 13, 2021, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which was suspended.
Schulze has been held without bond since being arrested on Sept. 15. A six-day jury trial in his case is scheduled to start on March 15 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.