GORE — Speed is believed to have been a factor in a crash that killed a 54-year-old Gore man on Wednesday night.
The crash occurred about 10:55 p.m. on Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) about a mile west of Overlook Road, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. Douglas W. Cable, of the 700 block of Parishville Road, was westbound in a 2012 Nissan Maxima when he swerved right and struck an embankment. The Nissan then caromed back into the roadway and overturned.
Coffey said he didn’t know why Cable lost control, but speed is considered to have been a factor. Cable, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the Nissan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.