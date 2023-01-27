STEPHENS CITY — There’s an environmentally safe way to banish invasive weeds from woodlands and fields without missing a bleat. While goats are known for contributing milk to a variety of cheeses and making occasional cameo appearances in yoga classes, there’s a local herd for hire that can help chomp away at pesky plants. Seven Hungry Goats at Heartsong Hill near Stephens City is certified and ready to help you get out of the weeds.
Employing grazing animals to tidy up fields and improve woodlands is nothing new in this region. Woodrow Wilson enlisted a herd of sheep to keep the White House’s front lawn mowed during World War I, and such efforts certainly date back much further than that. But, hiring out goat herds as an ecological approach to weed control using targeted grazing is a fresh take on an old tradition that benefits both the goat herd and humans.
Seven castrated male goats, or wethers, comprise the Heartsong Hill herd, according to farm owner Deborah Phillips. All herd members are 3 years old. One is a Mini-Nubian, named Auris, who is taller than the rest. Fluffy-eared Auris gets first pick at higher vegetation, such as intrusive vines that wend their way up tree trunks. The other six are Nigerian Dwarfs that love to devour plants that are closer to the ground.
While members of the herd are fully grown, they are still smaller than other breeds. And while they are no longer “kids” (a kid is a baby goat), watching them work is akin to being in a kindergarten classroom, Phillips says. They eat. They jump around. They eat. They jostle one another. They nap. In fact, like some of their youthful human counterparts, their favorite snack is animal crackers.
When they graze, they work from the top down, eating higher vegetation at first. They like gnawing on woody-stemmed plants that can be tough for humans to remove. Phillips says they don’t eat from one spot continuously until the plant is devoured. Instead, like an energetic child, goats browse. “They get a snack. They chew their cud. They play. And then they come back to the bush.”
When Phillips takes the herd out on a job, she leaves their travel trailer on-site so the goats have a cozy place to rest. She installs a temporary electric fence that is solar powered around the perimeter to prevent any would be Houdinis from wandering off the property and to guard the herd from would-be predators.
She makes sure there isn’t any vegetation around that might be toxic to the goats. Phillips nets off or blocks off any hazardous plants. It is a misnomer that goats can eat everything. There are some plants, like rhododendrons, that are toxic to the otherwise adventurous eaters.
When the conditions are deemed safe, the goats get to work roaming the ground, playing and eating. For added safety, she is getting ready to install a solar-powered camera on the trailer that will enable her to monitor the herd while she is off-site.
Using goats to clear land takes more than just one day. The weeding is a gradual process that might take a few sessions over the course of years. Depending on the foliage, seven goats can clear an acre in about a month. But, weeds seed and develop during different times of the growing season. The amount of time for a project varies depending on size of acreage and the types of targeted plants. Phillips has enough fencing to cover two acres at a time.
The goats seem to enjoy being put to work. “They love it when there’s green stuff,” she says. The change in venue seems to do them good. When Phillips was tending her herd on a job clearing a space at The State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Experimental Farm in Clarke County last fall, she says the goats seemed joyful at times. “One day I went out there and they had been taking a siesta in the trailer. When I arrived they started running the length of the field and back, back and forth. They were so energetic!” Phillips says.
The targeted grazing does the goats’ guts and health good, too. Phillips, a scientist who has degrees in medical microbiology and immunology, says eating the vegetation keeps their urinary tracts clear and promotes good caprine health. When the herd is out on a job grazing, Phillips says she checks in on them once or twice a day. “They don’t really need any additional food. But, I do give them a little grain at night or hay.” They enjoy a little bedtime snack, according to Phillips.
It’s a win-win situation when it comes to the goats and humans. Using goats to clear a property of poison ivy, English ivy and other invasive species allows landowners to avoid using gas-powered machinery. In addition, agile-footed goats can get to crevices, climb obstacles and get up and down inclines in a way heavy machinery cannot.
In addition, Phillips says, large machinery can compress soil, whereas goat hooves help turn toil while goat manure fertilizes it. Any seed heads the goats consume are rendered sterile by goat saliva and by passing through their digestive tracts. This natural process prevents germination of another generation of pesky plants without having to use harsh herbicides.
And, if a landowner hopes to restore a property with native plants or rev up growth of desirable vegetation, the goats aid that in another way as well. The manure the goats produce while grazing enriches the soil, lending nutrients that renders robust new growth.
Targeted goat grazing also benefits the environment by helping to reduce the possibility of unintended forest or field fires that can be fed by brush. Since goats munch on the undergrowth and remove growth up to six inches tall, according to Phillips, if a fire starts, there is less “fuel” for the fire to spread.
You can learn more about targeted grazing, rates and hiring 7 Hungry Goats by emailing 7hungrygoats@gmail.com or checking out the website heartsonghillgoats.com.
