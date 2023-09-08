FRONT ROYAL — Inside the newest bakery in downtown Front Royal, pastry chef Melania Castegnaro is taking a leap of faith. One she said is guided by the memories of her childhood and her Costa Rican heritage.
“I want everyone to feel welcome,” Castegnaro said. “I want everyone to feel that they can come here and get the cookie, the cheesecake or a pop tart and it takes them back to when they were kids.”
Melania’s Gourmet, which opened Thursday to the public at the corner of Jackson Street and South Royal Avenue, will plate up pastries, Costa Rican coffee and hand-painted chocolates in an atmosphere that welcomes relaxation both indoors and out.
When she was 7 years old, Castegnaro recalled, her grandmother asked her to help prepare for a large family Christmas gathering by decorating a large number of holiday cookies. Immediately mesmerized by the various icing hues and decorative toppings like glitter and sprinkles, Castegnaro knew she had found her passion and calling in life.
“She always loved being in the kitchen and I loved being with her,” she said of her grandmother. “I think it's fair to say… this is where my love for pastry art began.”
With an extensive background and education in the culinary arts, Castegnaro has an expertise in the baking and pastry arts. Castegnaro holds a bachelor's degree in Pastries & Baking from the Culinary Arts Institute of Washington and a master's degree in Chocolate from the Escuela de Pasteleria del Gremio in Barcelona. She also has more than 10 years experience working as an executive pastry chef for multiple international businesses.
Decorated in bright colors and eclectic decor, the pastry shop will be a grab-and-go cafe, a place that Ryland Greenhouse, Castegnaro’s business partner and husband, defined as a third place — a site outside of the house where people can relax and enjoy each other's company.
“There’s been a massive boom in the pastry industry,” Greenhouse explained. “Recently specifically in higher-end elegant cafes.”
Inspired by popular bakeries he favors up north, Greenhouse said Melania’s Gourmet will take advantage of Castegnaro’s talents in creating high-quality pastries.
The couple, who met during COVID at the gym where Greenhouse worked as a fitness instructor, quickly realized that they not only shared a passion for health and fitness but also for Costa Rica. At the time Greenhouse met Castegnaro he was planning an extended stay trip to the country.
“We met, we shared our life stories and she told me that her dream was to open a cafe in Costa Rica,” Greenhouse said. “That was when I learned she was a pastry chef, her education, and that she worked for an international catering company out of Washington, D.C.”
A few months later the couple moved to Costa Rica, deep in the jungle to a town called Chirripó, named after the tallest mountain in Costa Rica. Greenhouse said there was nothing quite like living in a remote part of the country to get to know someone.
“We realized pretty early on that it was something we could do together,” Castegnaro said. “It really was the jungle culture that brought us together.”
Unfortunately, there was no market for Castegnaro's pastries, so the couple moved back to Front Royal, where Greenhouse grew up. Testing the bakery market, Castegnaro made her sacred cookies (a thin, buttery sugar cookie) for her husband to sell throughout downtown. The cookies sold out — just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Hosting additional pop-ups throughout the Valley and Northern Virginia, Greenhouse knew he was on to something bigger. After locating their perfect location, with a few upgrades, the duo is ready for their opening day, thanks to helpful family members.
“With her talents and my abilities, we put them in the same direction — and here we are," Greenhouse said.
Looking at her pastries, which could be described as works of art, it is apparent Castegnaro is able to take something as simple as a cheesecake and make it extraordinary by adding additional flavors and artful garnishes like edible gold.
“It’s an explosion of flavors,” she explained. “ And textures in your mouth. I’ve been told that many times. Which differentiates me from other pastry chefs because when you eat something I’ve made, you know — because of the flavors.”
Castegnaro uses family recipes as well as those developed from her years of creating. Ingredients like fruits and vegetables are sourced as locally as possible and are mostly organic. Knowing what she likes, Castegnaro is not one to shy away from expensive ingredients.
“My favorite chocolate is Valrhona," she said. "I know it’s a little pricey but I know that at the end you will taste the difference between a regular chocolate chip and a Valrhona chocolate chip.”
Popular menu items include Castegnaro’s cheesecake, rainbow cookies, carrot cake, key lime pie, cake pops and anything with passionfruit.
As for her baking philosophy, Castegnaro said energy is key. Music can be heard coming from the pastry kitchen, where the couple can often be seen dancing and singing along with their staff.
“I don’t think we could have done this without each other,” she said.
“We love doing it and we love having people around,” Greenhouse added. “It’s a doable dream that came true — for both of us,” he said smiling.
Located at 104 S. Royal Ave., Melania’s Gourmet will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and soft opening weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
