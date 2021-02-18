A new statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system is going strong since its Tuesday morning launch, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Wednesday news conference.
“This new system will be a tremendous step forward in our vaccination work,” he said.
Formally announcing the launch of Virginia’s registration system and waitlist, he also announced the state’s new phone bank number for people who either don’t have access to the online site or prefer speaking with a person to register.
The website is vaccinate.virginia.gov. From there, you can preregister for the vaccine, even if you’re not eligible yet, and check your registration status.
If you preregistered through your health district, you don’t have to register again, Northam said.
Over the weekend, 1.6 million records were migrated into the system, and more will continue to migrate throughout the week.
“[I]t may take several days for your name to show up in the centralized system,” he said. “[But] everyone who preregistered is still on the list.”
The call center number is 877-VAX-IN-VA, or 877-829-4682.
The call center employs 750 workers and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, offering help in English and Spanish as well as a callback option for 100 other languages.
“The response has been very strong,” Northam said of the registration system.
At peak registration on Tuesday, he said the system was registering 300 people per minute and so far has averaged 150 registrations per minute.
“All told, 240,000 Virginians signed up since this launch, and I’m one of them,” Northam said. “This tells us the system is working and it’s meeting a demand.”
However, he warned of scam artists who will seek to take advantage of the demand for vaccinations.
“Please remember, the vaccine doesn’t cost you anything,” Northam said. “Don’t respond to anyone asking for money to reserve your spot.”
As vaccinations increase around Virginia, new COVID-19 case numbers are generally decreasing.
Virginia on Wednesday added 2,284 new cases, as the Lord Fairfax Health District added 27 — its lowest single-day increase since seeing 24 new cases on Oct. 29.
Winchester reports 13,440 doses so far along with 4,456 people fully vaccinated.
Frederick County reports 11,845 doses administered and 3,731 fully vaccinated.
Clarke County reports 3,892 doses and 1,394 fully vaccinated.
Shenandoah County reports 10,307 doses and 3,475 fully vaccinated.
Page County reports 4,753 doses and 1,380 fully vaccinated.
Warren County reports 7,029 doses and 2,333 fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.