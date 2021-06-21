Winchester
- City Council Board and Commissions Committee, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall's council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall.
- Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Webex.
- City Council Planning and Development, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall.
Frederick County
- School Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, School Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
- Board of Supervisors special meeting, 6 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 5 N. Kent St.
- Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building's first floor conference room.
- Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday. County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
- Special meeting, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
Berryville
- Town Council work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
