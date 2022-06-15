DAYTON — A Rockingham County agricultural institution is expanding.
At Rockingham Cooperative’s Dayton facility Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the company will invest nearly $17 million to upgrade and expand the grain handling and feed manufacturing operations at its Dayton mill.
Youngkin also approved a $100,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund for the project. Rockingham County will match the grant funding with another $100,000 donation.
“This collaborative, collective commitment to local agriculture exemplifies local and state economic resources coming together to benefit and support local agricultural providers,” said Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, chair of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.
The expansion will add jobs, officials said, and the cooperative has committed to purchasing more than 30,000 tons of Virginia-grown soybeans, corn and barley over the next three years.
“This is our future, and we’re investing in it,” Youngkin said.
State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said the work Rockingham Cooperative does is essential, and thanked county officials and state leadership for their support of the company.
“What Rockingham Cooperative does in investing in our ag community is incredibly important to our way of life, to our industry, to our economy in the Valley,” Obenshain said. “And for the state to be able to make the grant to help encourage this kind of reinvestment and increased investment in our agriculture industry means so much to us here in the Shenandoah Valley.”
State Agriculture and Forestry Secretary Matthew Lohr — a fifth generation Rockingham County farmer — said to see Rockingham Cooperative grow is “very exciting.”
“It’s just exciting to see this happening right here in our county — the No. 1 agricultural county — and be able to see the success for many generations to come,” Lohr said.
Keith Turner, Rockingham Cooperative’s feed division manager, said the company is different because of its core values. He cited the cooperative’s farm ministry, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that uses donated funds to purchase food to help people in need.
“We’re just grateful to be in a position to be able to make large investments like this,” Turner said. “This investment is to help serve our farmers and help our farmers grow.”
Founded in 1921, Rockingham Cooperative boasts 5,156 member farms across 25 states, and garners annual revenues of nearly $130 million.
The expansion includes additional storage bins, mills, corn grind bins, truck scales and a solar field.
Youngkin said Tuesday that Rockingham Cooperative’s work has been a cornerstone of the community for the past century.
“I can’t help but recognize that when people cooperate, when, in fact, common interests are found, great things can be achieved,” Youngkin said.
