WINCHESTER — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Kingspan Insulation LLC, a division of the Kingspan Group, will invest $27 million to expand its operation in Frederick County.
Located at 200 Kingspan Way, the facility manufactures energy efficiency and moisture management products for the residential and commercial construction industries, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The Frederick County location will increase production capacity by adding a new manufacturing facility for high-demand, ultra-high energy efficient OPTIM-R vacuum insulated panels. The project will create 37 new jobs.
“Kingspan Insulation has been a valued employer in Virginia for more than four decades, and we are proud to see the company reinvest in Frederick County,” Youngkin said in the release. “This great project is a win-win, as Kingspan will increase production capacity to expand its East Coast presence while also creating 37 high-quality jobs, tapping into the region’s workforce.”
In keeping with Kingspan’s Planet Passionate initiative, a 10-year global sustainability program that aims to significantly reduce its environmental footprint, the expanded facility will incorporate a number of sustainability aspects, including replacement of all removed trees; the use of translucent wall panels to incorporate natural lighting and allow for reduced energy usage; the use of PV Roofing for the maximum use of renewable energy toward the goal of net zero carbon emissions; and the use of recycled rainwater through a robust rainwater harvesting program, the release said.
“Virginia’s strong foundation for job growth is reinforced by Kingspan Insulation’s long-term success and expansion, demonstrating its confidence in our pro-business climate and talent,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the release. “The company’s growth in Frederick County strengthens the local and regional economies and the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector, which continues to be a pillar in communities across Virginia.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. The governor approved a performance-based grant of $550,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.
Kingspan opened its Frederick County location in 1980 and has been a “critical manufacturing facility” for the company, Kingspan Managing Director Doug Crawford said in the release.
"The local plant’s consistent track record of strong performance coupled with the support of Frederick County and the Commonwealth has given us the confidence to continually invest in this operation,” Crawford said. “We are eager to start constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant to produce OPTIM-R vacuum insulated panels; an ultra-high performance insulation solution that is revolutionizing how architects and engineers achieve stringent thermal requirements for the roofs of their construction projects.”
Headquartered in Atlanta, Kingspan Insulation LLC is a leading manufacturer offering high-performance insulation, building wraps and pre-insulated HVAC ductwork.
