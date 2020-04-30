BERRYVILLE — The town’s upcoming election has been pushed back two weeks, to May 19, as a result of an order by Gov. Ralph Northam stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
But ballots already printed for May 5, the original Election Day, will be used on May 19. So don’t be surprised to receive a ballot with an incorrect date. It will be the right ballot, and it will be counted, according to Clarke County General Registrar and Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
“Although the election has been postponed, the ballot will still show May 5,” Bosserman said. That includes absentee ballots and ones to be handed out at the polling place.
Northam recently recommended moving the May 5 municipal elections statewide to Nov. 3 alongside federal races. The House of Delegates gave its approval, but the state Senate did not. The governor then used his statutory authority to move the municipal elections to May 19. Berryville and other localities opposed waiting until November, because it could cause confusion among voters and hardships for local elections officials.
“While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly” amid the pandemic, Northam said in a news release.
Berryville voters will elect a new mayor and two Town Council members on May 19.
The only mayoral candidate is Jay Arnold, the council’s recorder, a position similar to that of a vice mayor. The current mayor, Patricia Dickinson, decided not to seek re-election.
Councilwomen Donna Marie McDonald and Erecka Gibson are running unopposed for second terms.
All of the seats are for four-year terms.
Only registered voters who were eligible to vote on May 5 can cast ballots on May 19. Absentee ballots already cast will be counted.
Bosserman said voters can request absentee ballots be mailed to them by filing a request online at elections.virginia.gov by May 12. Completed ballots must be mailed to the Clarke County Office of Elections and received there no later than May 19.
May 16, which is a Saturday, will be the last day that absentee ballots can be cast in person at the elections office inside the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day.
For those intending to vote on Election Day, precautions will be taken to try and protect the health of both voters and elections workers.
Berryville has more than 3,000 registered voters. All will cast ballots at a precinct inside the multipurpose room at the Clarke County Public Schools administration building at 317 W. Main St. The room will be limited to 10 people — including voters and elections workers — at any given time, Bosserman said. Voting stations will be set up at appropriate distances for social distancing and sanitized after each use. People will receive pens they can keep after filling out ballots, she said.
Clear “germ shields,” like those recently installed at store checkout counters, will separate voters and precinct workers. An allocation of $2,870 recently approved by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors will enable the shields to be purchased.
Voters must show identification to precinct workers, as is required by state law. However, the workers will not touch ID cards, according to Bosserman.
Curbside voting also will be available.
Anyone with questions about the May 19 election can call the county elections office at 540-955-5168 or send an email to bbosserman@clarkecounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.