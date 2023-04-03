French and Indian War Foundation President David Grosso (from left), Vice President Steve Resan and Secretary Donna Leight are seen with local historian Jim Moyer on Monday next to a covered well that George Washington had dug in the mid-1700s to serve Fort Loudoun in Winchester. On Saturday, foundation officials will use ground-penetrating radar to see if any artifacts from the fort are buried at its former location in the 400 block of North Loudoun Street.