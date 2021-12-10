WINCHESTER — Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber apologized to Deputy Sean M. Kennedy Wednesday night for comments he made about him during a Nov. 3 phone call to Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. The apology comes amid a significant backlash and a recall campaign from Frederick County residents.
During Wednesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, several residents voiced concerns about Graber threatening to press federal and state criminal charges against Kennedy. They were also upset that Graber called Kennedy a “knucklehead” and “a complete ass**** in the phone conversation with Millholland. Last month, The Star obtained the recording of the call via a Freedom of Information Act request. The phone recording has been widely shared on social media and featured in other media outlets’ news reports of the incident.
Gainesboro District Resident Bryan Smith read aloud a statement on behalf of the Northern Virginia Chapter of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, saying the association “expresses extreme concern” over Graber’s actions. The PBA said that Graber attempted to have disciplinary action brought against Kennedy “without merit and in contradiction to video evidence.”
On Election Day, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Frederick County Education Association President Shaniqua Williams, who was concerned over Graber continuing to photograph her at the polls at Senseny Road School after she requested him to stop. Graber claimed he was documenting “unlawful acts” of people passing out white sample ballots. State Code says white sample ballots cannot be used with anything less than 24-point font size.
Williams has said she only passed out red sheets of paper with a list of candidates endorsed by the FCEA. Bodycam footage shows a red sheet of paper in Williams’ hand.
Kennedy, who was the first deputy to arrive at the scene, told Graber that while he was legally allowed to take pictures, it was “probably not the best idea” to continue doing so if someone asks you to stop. Graber then asked Kennedy, “I can legally take pictures, right?” Kennedy responded, “What did I just say?”
Kennedy told Graber that while he wasn’t breaking the law, taking photos of someone who objects would likely cause a scene. Graber kept reiterating that it was not against the law for him to take pictures of Williams. Kennedy told Graber several times that he was legally allowed to take photos.
The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) said Graber “repeatedly misrepresented the actions of the deputy and attempted to have Sheriff Lenny Millholland issue discipline against the deputy without a legal basis.”
A statement from PBA North Virginia chapter President Mark Ramey says “I am completely shocked and appalled by the actions taken by this elected official in Frederick County. This is a deliberate and unwarranted attack on law enforcement in a world where their jobs are already tough enough.”
Smith said the PBA “urgently encourages” Frederick County residents to express concern over Graber’s actions and “also asks all citizens to join the recall effort against Supervisor Graber.”
A Change.org petition with more than 560 signatures asks Graber to be recalled from the Board of Supervisors. However, not all of the signatures are from Back Creek District residents.
Opequon Resident Bryan Nuri said the events of Election Day were “shocking to say the least” and Graber's threats against a member of the Sheriff’s Office were “completely unacceptable for someone who affects their budget.”
“As a sitting member of this board, that is unacceptable,” Nuri said. “That is completely unacceptable behavior."
Shawnee District resident Robbie Dalton, who identified himself as a Republican, said he was particularly troubled by Graber telling Millholland he would “throw that deputy as far under the bus as I have to” and asked Graber what he meant by that.
“Was the goal to get Deputy Kennedy in trouble, get him suspended, take away his livelihood?” he asked.
Dalton accused Graber of having a vendetta and attempting “to take away money and resources from law enforcement who are just trying to do their jobs.”
“Clearly there was a malicious plan to somehow damage the reputation of Deputy Kennedy and/or Frederick County law enforcement,” he said. “For what reason? Because he respectfully asked you to act civil and stop your childish behavior?”
Dalton also criticized the other supervisors for not condemning Graber’s actions.
“Your silence is deafening,” Dalton said. “There’s no place on this board for individuals pushing their own agenda and willing to throw good people under the bus to accomplish their own personal goals. The deputy’s actions were respectful, professional, and thank goodness were documented by camera, so any attempts to throw him under the bus will be unsuccessful."
Red Bud District Resident Jodi Yeggy believed Graber violated the roles and responsibilities of the board that were adopted in January and asked that he step down from all committees and "potentially resign from the board."
A few citizens defended Graber.
Stonewall District resident Christie Scarborough said Kennedy should have “left his opinion out of it” and said Graber “did absolutely nothing wrong.”
“He did not break the law,” Scarborough said. “He was fully allowed to take the photos that he did and he was doing it in order to keep election integrity. I would have been frustrated and wanted to complain to the sheriff myself if I were in his position. I think that this was extremely blown out of proportion.”
Back Creek District resident Mollie Brannon and Shawnee resident Gayle Ferreira shared similar sentiments about the situation being blown out of proportion, with Ferreira saying “to make this a mountain out of an anthill is ludicrous.”
Brannon, who the board appointed to the Planning Commission Wednesday night, expressed support for Graber. She called him “a conservative force that we need on the panel.”
“I understand he lost his cool in a phone call with the sheriff,” Brannon said. “I’ve talked to him. He knows, I think, it was a mistake. He regrets some things he said.”
Responding to the controversy, Graber said he received a verbal apology from Kennedy on Election Day that was documented in the police report. He said he contacted Millholland on Nov. 3 “in frustration over a lack of what I perceive to be investigative efforts.” He said he “referenced deputy Kennedy’s actions in an unflattering light" during his conversation with Millholland.
“And for that, I must apologize to Deputy Kennedy and kindly ask that he also accept my apology as I have accepted his,” Graber said. Graber also showed appreciation for Sgt. Smith, who also arrived at Senseny Road on Election Day.
While Millholland laments that the Sheriff’s Office will never get the time back it spent trying to prove Kennedy’s innocence, he told The Star in a phone call Thursday he appreciated Graber’s apology to Kennedy.
“At least he did admit that his actions on that day may not have been in the best interests of Frederick County and definitely not in the best interests of my personnel,” Millholland said. “At the end of the day, we have to move on because we go from call, to call, to call.”
It remains to be seen what will happen regarding Graber’s allegations that white sample ballots were being handed out at Senseny Road.
Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske told The Star last month that Electoral Board Vice Chair Craig Lambert only found white paper sample ballots at one location — the Kernstown 103 precinct, which has a polling location at Orchard View Elementary School. Venskoske said Lambert told the people handing out the white ballots to stop immediately and they did so. Venskoske also said there were no issues with the red papers Williams said she was handing out.
Millholland has previously noted that that bodycam footage of Williams’ interaction with police shows a red sheet of paper in her hand and that the only white ballot seen on camera was the one Graber pulled out of his pocket. Moreover, during Wednesday night’s meeting, Nuri pointed out that Graber had not shown proof that white paper ballots were being handed out at Senseny Road.
"... We’ve never seen this piece of paper that he claims that he had in the video,” Nuri said. “It’s time to pony up, Shawn. Your cards are being called.”
However, Graber still declined on Wednesday night to reveal the evidence of white paper ballots. He previously told the press that he intended to take his concerns about the election to Republican Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares once he is sworn in.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Graber said “I will not be issuing additional comments regarding this matter, nor revealing evidence until all the evidence can be compiled, verified and sorted through as it would be inappropriate for me to comment on those items while additional information is continuing to be received.”
