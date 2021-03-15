WINCHESTER — Whether Frederick County Public Schools should spend taxpayer money on Deep Equity — a professional development program from the California-based Corwin company — was a topic of debate at Wednesday night's Board of Supervisors meeting.
Deep Equity is one of the resources used by the school division as part of staff training for its Equity Program, which was launched in the 2018-19 school year. The initiative aims to grow cultural and social empathy to ensure all students have access to rigorous learning experiences.
Board of Supervisor member Shawn Graber has been particularly outspoken about the Deep Equity material and was again on Wednesday night.
“I will not give one more dime to the school system until this program is removed from the school system,” Graber said, holding up the book "The Deep Equity Process" by Gary R. Howard, founder of the Deep Equity Program.
Graber also accused school officials of not being transparent with how they spend money allocated by the Board of Supervisors, and he reiterated that he would not vote to fund the school division above the bare-minimum required by the state until he receives a detailed, line-item school budget. Only receiving the bare-minimum from the county would represent a loss of about $50 million for the school division. Graber added that he wants the Board of Supervisors and School Board to meet to discuss the school division's operational and capital needs.
At the meeting he read aloud a passage from “The Deep Equity Process” that he finds particularly objectionable. The passage, which he has cited before, states that some some white people "view the world through a single lens that is always right and always white. White supremacist hate groups represent one particularly hostile form of fundamentalist white identity, but there is also the Tea Party version that masks its racism with the guise of patriotism.”
Graber claimed that an eighth grader was given a homework assignment associated with the Deep Equity program that teaches that men Christians, heterosexuals and those from a middle- or high-income background experience privilege, while women, non-Christians, LGBTQ people and people from a low-income background experience oppression.
School division spokesperson Steve Edwards has said the book referenced by Graber is not used in classes but is a resource to help guide some staff training. He further explained that each of the county’s schools has an equity team that includes staff members who have received equity training. In addition, select students from each of the division’s middle and high schools (about 110 students total) were part of the Youth Equity Stewardship or YES program last year. Those students were invited to participate in the YES program and chose to do so.
During the citizen comments portion of Wednesday’s meeting, 11 people spoke in favor of Deep Equity. Four people spoke against it. Those who spoke in favor of it were mostly people of color, those who spoke against it were white.
Shawnee District resident Gayle Ferreira said she was alarmed after learning about Deep Equity. She accused it of containing “anti-capitalist themes” and “anti-white language.”
“I find this offensive and appalling,” Ferreria said. “I am a hardworking taxpayer, and I am not privileged and I do not need to be reeducated. I think this kind of teaching and rhetoric should end. It is racist and divisive.”
But Back Creek District resident Rebecca Lewis said she was disappointed to hear Graber take aim at school funding if Deep Equity isn't eliminated.
“I can promise you that Deep Equity is needed,” said Lewis, noting that being in her 20s she was one of the people in the room who had most recently experienced what it was like to be a student in Frederick County Public Schools. “I can’t tell you that I was ever discriminated against as straight, white student, but I can tell you hours' worth of stories about peers of mine who experienced racial slurs, homophobic bullying and terrible discrimination that I witnessed. I’ve had friends face threats of lynchings, and hearing the N-word called out was pretty commonplace. There’s a need, a deep need, to continue to promote equity in our schools.”
Shaniqua Williams, president of the Frederick County Education Association, said the division's equity initiative ensures everyone has what they need to be successful, even if that varies across racial or socio-economic lines. Gainesboro resident and local NAACP President Michael Faision said he looks forward to working with the Board of Supervisors in the coming months to discuss issues of race and equity in the county.
Stephens City resident Tina Stevens told the board that “racist systems exist, and the need for training is real.” She said all students deserve respect and to feel included. She added that equity training doesn’t teach that "white skin hates" but teaches "that white skin can be and is an ally despite generational trauma."
“I am horrified at the fear-mongering that I have heard on stage tonight,” said Stevens, who serves on the Stephens City Town Council. “I am hoping that you guys will consider some Deep Equity training yourselves.”
Schools Superintendent David Sovine, who attended Wednesday's meeting, invited the supervisors to learn about the school division’s equity initiative to see how it has helped students.
Sovine, who was asked by The Star about comments made at Wednesday's meeting, issued the following statement on Thursday:
“As I shared during my comments near the conclusion of last night’s meeting, it’s important to consider everything in context, but that is challenging when singular statements are pulled from an extensive resource and presented as they were last night. I remain committed to working to grow cultural and social empathy within our school division and provide all students with rigorous learning experiences and opportunities to succeed. Based on the comments shared by many citizens at [Wednesday] night’s meeting, there are varying perspectives regarding our equity program. My hope is that individuals will seek to gain a better understanding of the overall program and the ways in which it benefits students before reaching a conclusion based on very limited information and in some cases, misinformation, that has been shared about this initiative.”
