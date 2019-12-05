WINCHESTER — Every short-term rental in Winchester that is offered through online services such as Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway and Craigslist is operating in violation of City Code.
That was the takeaway Tuesday during a Winchester Planning Commission work session, where members reviewed a request to use a single-family home at 346 Virginia Ave. for short-term rentals. What makes the conditional-use permit (CUP) application unique is that it is the first to be submitted following City Council’s adoption of an ordinance amendment in June 2018 that regulates home share and short-term rental properties.
According to the amendment, a home share is a property where rooms in an owner-occupied dwelling are rented to guests for periods of 30 days or less. A short-term rental refers to a dwelling not occupied by a homeowner where rooms can be rented for up to 30 days.
City Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the Virginia Avenue CUP application meets the definition of a short-term rental because the house is owned by Kristi Hardy, who lives in Leesburg, and would be managed by Evan Riggleman of Winchester. Neither of them plan to live in the house.
The two-story dwelling would offer three upstairs bedrooms as short-term rentals, and guests would have use of the living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. While they would be allowed to cook in the kitchen, the ordinance regarding short-term rentals stipulates the property’s owner or manager cannot prepare food for guests.
According to the terms of the requested CUP, the maximum number of guests allowed at any time in the Virginia Avenue house would be five, and the homeowner would be prohibited from adding more bedrooms. Hardy would also have to pay city lodging taxes and obtain a business permit.
If approved, the city would check annually to make sure Hardy stays in compliance with the CUP. She would also have to seek a permit renewal from City Council every five years.
A public hearing on the request will be held at the Planning Commission’s next meeting on Dec. 17, then the CUP proposal will be forwarded to council for final approval.
Meanwhile, city officials are preparing to turn their attention to the more than a dozen short-term rental and home share properties currently operating in Winchester without authorization.
Youmans said every short-term rental in Winchester needs a CUP, but owner-occupied home shares are allowed by right in many residential districts as long as the city is properly notified and the operator pays lodging taxes and has a business license.
The ordinance amendment establishing the home share and short-term rental rules was adopted more than a year ago, but Youmans said it has not been enforced because officials wanted to give rental property owners ample time to obtain permission from the city and file for a business license.
“They need to come in [to Rouss City Hall] and speak with the zoning administrator or senior zoning inspector and, basically, fill out an application to be either a by-right home share or, if they’re the owner and will be present when people are staying at the house, fill out a conditional-use application and go through the public hearing process with the Planning Commission and City Council to get approval,” he said.
The grace period for ordinance violations is coming to an end, Youmans said, and the city is ready to start enforcing its policies. That job has fallen on Winchester’s new zoning administrator, Frank Hopkins, whose first day on the job was Tuesday. Hopkins succeeds Aaron Grisdale, who recently resigned to become deputy town manager of Woodstock.
“It’s overdue for us to start the enforcement effort,” Youmans said.
Violators could face fines or court action if they do not comply with the ordinance, he added.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Katt Eaton, Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray. Commissioner Brandan Pifer arrived 10 minutes late.
Airbnb now collects and remits the transient tax. Wouldn’t they be double taxing them?
