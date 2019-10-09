WINCHESTER — Four of five local high schools surpassed Virginia’s average on-time graduation rate this year, according to a report released Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).
The on-time statewide graduation rate for the class of 2019 is 91.5%, a 0.1% decrease from last year.
Locally, Clarke County High School’s 2019 graduation rate of 98.3% was the highest, followed by Frederick County’s James Wood High School (93.1%), Sherando High School (93%) and Millbrook High School (92.5%). Handley High School in Winchester had an 89.5% graduation rate, the only local high school with a graduation rate below the the state average.
Since 2016, Handley’s graduation rate has decreased by 2.3%, James Wood’s has remained the same, Clarke County’s has improved by 0.8%, Millbrook’s has dropped by 1.7% and Sherando’s has dropped by 1.8%.
The average graduation rate among all three Frederick County high schools is 92.8%, up from about 85% for the class of 2011, according to a news release from Frederick County Public Schools.
The VDOE also released the statewide dropout rate, which is 5.6%. Locally, Handley has the highest dropout rate at 7.1%, which is down from 8% the previous year. Clarke County High School recorded a 0% dropout rate. The dropout rate at James Wood High School increased from 3.2% to 4.9%, while the dropout rate decreased at Millbrook from 6.2% to 4.3% and at Sherando from 4.3% to 2.1%.
