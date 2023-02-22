WINCHESTER — Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian artist Michael W. Smith will perform May 7 during the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Smith's afternoon concert will be held at Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center. Special guest performer will be Cochren & Co.
A festival media release calls Smith "one of the most decorated contemporary Christian artists of all time" who has been "releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three Grammy Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums."
Smith's hits include "Waymaker," "Friends" and "A New Hallelujah." In 2021, he released a re-envisioned live version of his No. 1 highest-selling album of all time, "Worship," in honor of its 20th anniversary. He has sold over 15 million albums.
Michael Cochren is a singer/songwriter and worship leader born and raised in a small Indiana town. Cochren & Co.'s music blurs the lines between American pop, soft rock and soul/blues.
Tickets, which range from $15 to $70, are available online at www.thebloom.com. Doors to the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center will open at noon on the concert date, with Cochren & Co. taking the stage at 2 p.m. Ticketholders are encouraged to arrive early to grab lunch from a variety of food vendors. For more information, call 540-662-3863.
