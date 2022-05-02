WINCHESTER — After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Feature Parade triumphantly returned with blue skies and sunshine on Saturday afternoon.
Thousands of enthusiastic spectators lined the streets of downtown Winchester to view the parade — the signature event of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Many wore pink and green, which are the colors of the festival.
The approximately four-hour parade featured 200 units, including marching bands, elected officials, law enforcement, floats, drummers, veterans groups, costumed characters and several celebrities.
For Fredericksburg residents Annette Sudbeck and her husband Tom, it was their first time attending the parade. Their son, who lives in Berryville, encouraged them to participate in this year’s festivities.
“It feels like we are getting back to not just normal life, but back to being out and about and being with people,” Annette Sudbeck said. “It’s great to be around people again. It is perfect weather and a perfect day to be out. You don’t feel nervous because we are outdoors and there’s a lot of fresh air. Everybody is super nice here. It’s like being part of a community again.”
Her husband agreed, saying he appreciated the “neighborly” friendliness of the people attending the parade.
His wife said she appreciated the patriotism on display, as the parade featured numerous tributes to veterans.
The crowd went wild for festival Grand Marshal Terry Bradshaw — the four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV drove Bradshaw in his 1976 Cadillac Eldorado.
Bradshaw was supposed to be the grand marshal in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to the pandemic. Harbaugh said Brashaw enjoyed bantering with the crowd and was “very outgoing” and “a lot of fun.”
The crowd cheered as a white float carrying Queen Shenandoah XCV Mia Dorsett drove by. Dorsett, the youngest daughter of former Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett and Janet Dorsett, waved to the spectators from her throne, which sat in the middle of a giant golden apple. Sports Marshal and basketball great Julius “Dr. J” Erving also was a fan favorite at the parade.
Winchester resident Winter Ball said attending the parade is a tradition and it felt “great” to have the parade make a comeback after not being held for two years. She said the weather was “amazing.” West Virginia resident Sasha Pearl brought her 9-year-old daughter to the parade for the first time because she was looking for “something fun to do.” She speculated the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021 led to pent up demand. “There’s definitely a lot more people here than there have been in the past,” she said.
Hanover resident James Starcher, who has been coming to the parade for more than 20 years, said its return was “wonderful.”
“I mean, I know everybody was scared of that pandemic. I guess they had reason to be because a lot of the people who come out here are elderly. But I think it’s fantastic to finally be able to have it again.”
Starcher said his favorite parts of the parade are the celebrities and the marching bands. This year, he was particularly excited about seeing Bradshaw, who he said he has followed “since I was a kid.”
He also said the warm weather, with temperatures in the mid-60s, was perfect. He noted in some previous years the weather was cold and rainy, while in other years it was so hot that “kids [marching in the parade] were dropping like flies” due to exhaustion. Starcher also praised the community spirit.
“Another thing I like about here is the people,” he said. “The people up here are very friendly. I’ve never met anybody that’s had a bad attitude up here yet.”
