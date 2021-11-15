WINCHESTER — A robbery suspect accused of fighting with a store clerk, a motorcyclist charged in a high-speed chase and a bookkeeper accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars were among the people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Nov. 4.
The alleged robbery occurred at the Handy Mart at 121 Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) just before 11 p.m. on May 20. The clerk told police the robber walked behind the counter, pulled out a knife and demanded money, according to the criminal complaint of county Sheriff's Office Deputy David L. Cullers. The clerk said after he told the robber he couldn't open the register, the man tried to open a nearby safe. The clerk said he wrestled with the robber before the man fled with $400 to $500.
During the struggle, the robber dropped his phone. While deputies were on the scene, Cullers said a woman who has a child with robbery suspect Richard George Wheatley called the phone. When she arrived at the store, she was shown surveillance video and identified the robber as Wheatley. The 28-year-old Wheatley, of the 10000 block of Mount Zion Church Road in Brandy Station, was charged with robbery.
The chase began after a motorcyclist ran a red light around 12:10 a.m. on June 17, according to Deputy Anthony R. Ament's criminal complaint. The motorcyclist fled east on Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) at over 100 mph before crashing. He was identified as Nicholas Christian Prater, 24, of the 100 block of Stanley Circle in Frederick County. Prater was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic signal, driving without a motorcycle license and driving with an expired registration.
The alleged embezzlement purportedly occurred between July 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018, at Veterans Reporters Inc. The company is a national court reporting business that guarantees employment to qualified veterans, according to its website. A search warrant affidavit written by Sheriff's Office investigator Brandon J. Hazlewood said Vicki Augustine Saunders embezzled "hundreds of thousands of dollars" from the company while she was their bookkeeper. It said she transferred company money to her PayPal account and her husband's PayPal account and refused to cooperate with a company certified public accountant. Saunders, 54, of the 400 block of Peace Pipe Lane in Hedgesville, West Virginia, was charged with five counts of embezzlement.
Also indicted were:
- Jim Carl Anders, 31, of the 800 block of Pouts Hill Road in Strasburg, accused of making a false statement on a firearms registration form on Aug. 4.
- Gonzalo Beltran, 24, of the first block of Alder Lane in Sanford, North Carolina, accused of motor vehicle theft on Sept. 2.
- Carlton Ray Carver Jr., 43, of the 200 block of Bee Lane in Augusta, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 13.
- Keyaira Brooke Crouse, 22, of the 800 block of North Timber Ridge Road in Cross Junction, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 21.
- Lewis Martin Garcia, 40, of the first block of Picadilly Court in Falling Waters, West Virginia, accused of embezzling goats and lambs and possession of property with intent to distribute on Sept. 14.
- Bryan Patrick Harley, 37, of the 1000 block of Westport Drive in Hagerstown, Maryland, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 28.
- Victor Angel Hernandez, 22, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in Frederick, accused of possession of methamphetamine and possession in a jail or prison on June 18.
- Adam Clinton Keister, 42, of the 200 block of Octonia Road in Stanardsville, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 8.
- Bardon Robert Ketterman aka Bardon Robert Ketterman Jr., 53, of the 1300 block of Tomahawk Trail in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 14 and stalking between Aug. 5 and Aug. 24.
- Beth Ann Keyser, 51, of the 1400 block of Macedonia Church Road in Stephens City, accused of embezzlement between July 20, 2020 and July 26.
- Kelsey Leigh Lamp, 25, of the 100 block of Botanical Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 26.
- Todd Lynn Lewis, 43, of the 200 block of Broad Avenue in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Jan. 26.
- Bryan Christopher Lowers, 40, of the 100 block of MacKenzie Lane in Stephenson, accused of strangulation on Aug. 2.
- Gerald Wayne Marple Jr., 45, of the 100 block of Dicks Hollow Road in Frederick County, accused of forging a motor vehicle title and forging a public record on July 1.
- Amber Leigh Nixon, 34, of the 300 block of Fairview Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant), fentanyl, methamphetamine, tramadol, (a synthetic opioid), and xyzaline (an animal tranquilizer), in a jail or prison on July 6.
- Justin Michael Payne, 39, of the 500 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 11.
- Jesse Ray Saville Jr., 33, of the 200 block of Stony Hill Road in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on April 6.
- Devann Mishelle Sherman, 25, of the 300 block of Kelly Street in Culpeper, accused of possession of cocaine, eutylone, fentanyl, methamphetamine, xylazine and possession of drugs in jail or prison on June 30.
- Alice Mae Smoot, 44, of the 100 block of Whirlwind Drive in Frederick County, accused of three counts of welfare fraud from April 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.
- Luis Rey Sosa, 28, of the 300 block of Southeastern Terrace in Baltimore, accused of leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and possession of drugs in a jail or prison on April 29.
- Felicia Renee Tarantino, 25, of the 400 block of Hoy Road in Augusta, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on May 12.
- Cortney Marie Tully, 29, of the 100 block of Huntercrest Circle in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on July 15.
- Michael Christopher Vangosen, 36, of Great Cacapon, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine possession on June 28.
- Christina Elizabeth Velez, 27, of the 200 block of Shadowbrook Lane in Frederick County, accused of two counts of assaulting a corrections officer on July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.