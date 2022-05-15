WINCHESTER — Two men accused of having sex with underage girls, a man suspected of sending nude images of himself to an underage girl, and a man accused of brandishing a gun were among the 27 people indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on May 5.
The first sex case occurred on July 28, according to the indictments. Isaiah Lee Esser, 19, is accused of having sex with 13 or 14-year-old girl. The girl said Esser digitally penetrated her and sought sexually explicit images of her, which she sent to him, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Deputy David Allison Jr. of the county Sheriff's Office. The warrant sought info on Esser's phone. Esser, of the 3200 block of Laurel Grove Road in Frederick County, has been charged with carnal knowledge and soliciting a minor to perform in child pornography.
The second case allegedly occurred on Jan. 19-20 and was reported to police on Jan. 23. Frank Ameruoso, 70, is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl. The investigation began on Jan. 23, according to Lt. Alissa J. Singhas' search warrant affidavit. The girl said Ameruoso sent her images of his penis and masturbated in her presence during online meetings. She said he had sex with her twice and she could describe his genital area. The girl said Ameruoso tattooed her first initial within a tattoo on one of his arms. Ameruoso, of the 200 block of Walker Street in Massapequa, New York, has been charged with carnal knowledge, four counts of carnal knowledge without force, and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.
The child pornography case involves online images allegedly sent between Feb. 7-19. Edward Douglas Thompson, 35, allegedly sent images of his penis to a girl under 15 who he knew personally, according to an email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff's Office spokesman. The girl's grandmother and mother notified police who seized images on Thompson's phone during a search of his home. Thompson, of the 100 block of Early Drive in the county, was charged with propositioning a minor and seven counts of the second or subsequent offense of propositioning a minor.
The brandishing incident occurred on Oct. 13, according to Gosnell. Patrick Adam Jillson is accused of brandishing a pistol at his next-door neighbor. The alleged brandishing occurred during an argument over their respective children in the 300 block of Ash Hollow Drive, which is off Valley Mill Road and Berryville Pike (Va. 7). Jillson, 45, was charged with brandishing a weapon.
