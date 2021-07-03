MIDDLETOWN — Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV on Friday announced the grand marshals for the town’s annual Fourth of July parade and 225th anniversary celebration on Sunday.
Two former Washington Football Team players — running back Brian Mitchell and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ken Harvey — will join Miss Virginia Tatum Sheppard for the 5 p.m. parade that will start at Lord Fairfax Community College and make its way down Main Street.
According to Harbaugh, Mitchell and Harvey are ranked among the 70 greatest Washington players.
Mitchell was drafted by the team in the fifth round of the NFL draft in 1990. He is the NFL’s second leading player in all-purpose yardage, behind Jerry Rice, and ranked second in special teams touchdowns (13) and third with nine punt return touchdowns. He is co-host of the popular daily radio show “Bmitch and Finlay” on 106.7 The Fan and is a featured NFL analyst on WUSA-TV.
Harvey’s NFL career spanned 1988 to 1998. In addition to Washington, he also played for the Phoenix Cardinals. He played in 164 games and recorded 89 sacks.
Sheppard, who is the reigning Miss Virginia, graduated magna cum laude from Liberty University and specializes in Broadway vocals. She is the daughter of Kellye Cash, who was Miss America in 1987, and is the great-niece of legendary musician Johnny Cash.
Harbaugh thanked Italian Touch restaurant for sponsoring the marshals.
Also, members of the Dorrance family, who live near Middletown, will serve as the parade’s honorary grand marshals. Jason Dorrance, who worked frequently with Middletown restaurants and gas stations, recently passed away.
“We just thought it would be great for his family to have something to look forward to, something to do on July 4 where you usually spend time with family,” Harbaugh said. “We thought it would be good to recognize them.”
Dorrance is described on the town’s Facebook page as “a one-of-a kind, loyal, funny, generous person, who lit up every room with his smile. His heart was big enough to love everyone, especially his wife Eleese and 3 boys, Grayson, Blake and Lucas.”
The town’s Fourth of July festivities include a softball tournament, cornhole tournament, kickball game, bicycle rodeo, hot air balloon rides, house decorating contest, more than 20 crafters, eight food vendors, games and musical entertainment. Most events are at the town park. Robbie Limon will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Souled Out takes the stage at 6:15 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at dusk. Allen Boyd and his band, The Waysiders, will play classic country along the parade starting at 5 p.m.
