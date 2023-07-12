WINCHESTER — Sportsman's Warehouse, a national outdoor sporting goods retailer, will open its Winchester location on Friday with a three-day grand opening celebration.
The 31,000-square-foot store, which is the Utah-based chain's third location in Virginia, is at 190 Delco Plaza.
“With the popularity of our stores in Lynchburg and Roanoke, we are looking forward to serving the needs of the community in northern Virginia with our new location in Winchester,” Sportsman’s Warehouse Regional Manager Chuck Richards stated in a media release. “Now, local residents will have easy access to all of the high-quality equipment, gear and accessories they need to enjoy the camping, hiking, fishing, shooting and other outdoor activities the Shenandoah Valley has to offer.”
Sportsman's Warehouse was founded in 1986 and has 146 locations in 32 states, according to its website. It carries brands like Ariat, Carhartt, Sitka, ORVIS, Shimano, YETI, Huk, Glock, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Sig Sauer, Benelli, Vortex, Merrell, Crispi, Zamberlan and more.
The grand opening starts Friday and continues through Sunday. Each day, the first 200 customers in line will receive a free Sportsman's Warehouse hat and gift card (one per family).
Customers can enter to win various items, as well as a chance to win a custom 2023 GMC Sierra 4WD Crew Cab AT4 pickup truck.
Special discounts also will be available, and various brand representatives will be at the store with giveaways, product demonstrations and exclusive offers, according to the release.
Job opportunities are available as well.
"For those who love the outdoors and helping others, there are also exciting new careers available at this location and at our Fredericksburg, VA store opening in late summer," Richards states.
Alton Butler, who is manager of the Winchester location, says the store will have 39 employees when fully staffed. That number has almost been reached, but some part-time positions still need to be filled, such as cashiers and in the hunting department. Pay is based on experience, he said.
"This is a good store for people who like the outdoors," Butler said when asked what local shoppers will find appealing about Sportsman's Warehouse. "It's a one-stop shop for all those needs."
The store's hours will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Information about employment at Sportsman's Warehouse is available at https://careers.sportsmans.com.
For more information about the grand opening celebration, visit https://www.facebook.com/sportsmanswarehousewinchester or call 540-773-7400.
