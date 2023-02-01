A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in front of Senseny Place as officials celebrated the grand opening of the affordable apartment complex for senior citizens.
Wesley Housing, a nonprofit developer with a long history in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., built and will manage the facility that Frederick County officials and residents say is much-needed. Wesley Housing was established about 50 years ago and has acquired or developed over 2,800 rental units in an attempt to provide quality housing for thousands of at-risk individuals, according to the group's website.
"I want to extend my sheer gratitude to all of those who made this project possible. The average rent in Winchester has been increasing at a tremendous rate, at over a 7 to 10 percent rate over the last year," said Kamilah McAfee, president of Wesley Housing.
"I know there has been an intentional restructuring of the Housing and Community Development Department to create more affordable housing, and we're just happy to be a part of that," she continued.
Located at 1527 Senseny Road, the four-story, $17 million complex is intended to be an affordable option for low-income seniors. Described as an independent living community, the complex includes 43 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments.
To qualify for one of the units, at least one member of the household must be 55 or older, with several units reserved for those 62 or older.
Occupancy has already begun at Senseny Place, with 59 individuals signing preleases, according to McAfee.
Rent at the complex is at or below 60% of the area's median income (AMI), according to a Wesley Housing press release. Old Dominion University reports the average income in the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area — comprised of Winchester, Frederick County, and Hampshire County, West Virginia — is $76,583 per household.
"We have folks coming out of shelters, folks coming out of derelict housing situations. We have transplants who are moving to be closer to their grandchildren," McAfee said. "They are already starting to create their community."
"One of the great drivers of economic inequity is housing insecurity. A lack of quality, affordable housing perpetuates a system where those who struggle struggle more. What is being done in this place is to step boldly toward and into the beloved community," the Rev. Mark Stephenson, Bishop Diocesan with the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, told attendees at the grand opening.
Construction on the apartments began last summer at the site of the now-razed St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church. The congregation, supportive of affordable housing for senior citizens and at-risk populations, is leasing the property to Wesley Housing for 99 years for $10,000 per year. Speakers during Tuesday's program praised the congregation whose sacrifices helped make Senseny Place possible.
Some of the amenities offered to residents at the complex include access to an on-call omnibus service, on-site laundry facilities, a wellness center, a community garden and parking. Wesley Housing's on-site resident services team also provides education, community engagement, and health and wellness services year-round.
All 63 apartments incorporate Universal Design Elements, while the entirety of Senseny Place was built consistent with Energy Star and EarthCraft Gold green building standards.
Seven of the units meet Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards (UFAS) to address resident accessibility needs. Eleven units are set aside for the use by U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) or Project Rental Assistance Contract subsidies.
Tax credits and partnerships with Truist, HUD, and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development also helped make the project possible.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors made way for Senseny Place by rezoning the property, and Wesley Housing officials thanked the board's Vice Chair Blaine Dunn and Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter as well as Planning Commissioner Kay Dawson for their continued support.
Dunn, a longtime supporter of the project, explained that it has been five years in the making.
"This kind of housing was not in existence five years ago. The Board of Supervisors strongly supports this effort to bring more affordable housing to the county," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.