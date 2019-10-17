Grandfather keeps his family dry

World War II veteran Noel Whitson, 97, of Diamond, Mo., shields his granddaughter, Heather Marts, 32, of Strasburg, from the rain Wednesday as she leads him on a tour of historic sites in downtown Winchester. In the stroller is Whitson’s great-granddaughter, Lilyanna Marts, 2. The group had visited the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum and were on their way to George Washington’s Office Museum.
