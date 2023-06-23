Grandma's helper

Valerie Foley of Frederick County brought her grandson, William Barr, 6, of Middletown, with her Wednesday to plant flowers in front of a friend’s home on Shawnee Avenue in Winchester. Foley said William is her regular helper who plants her beans and pulls weeds from her garden.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

