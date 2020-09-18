WINCHESTER — You have to be 21 or older to buy booze in Virginia, yet underage drinking continues to be a problem across the commonwealth.
One reason is because adults sometimes provide alcohol to those who are underage.
The Prevention Department of the Northwestern Community Services Board (NCSB) recently received an Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Authority to educate area adults about the perils of providing drinks to people under the age of 21.
The amount of the grant was not disclosed, but NCSB is using the money to partner with four regional agencies — Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition in Winchester, Page Alliance for Community Action in Luray, Family Youth Initiative in Woodstock and the Warren Coalition in Front Royal — that can reach out to the residents of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
“In Northwestern CSB’s region, alcohol is one of the most commonly misused substances among youth,” according to a media release from the Front Royal-based NCSB Prevention Department. “The work funded by the ABC grant will involve multiple initiatives focused on underage drinking and target both high schoolers and parents of youth in sixth through 12th grade.”
Northwestern Community Services recently published an online survey to better gauge the prevalence of underage drinking in the Shenandoah Valley. The survey wastes no time getting to the point, with the fifth and sixth questions asking adults if they’ve provided alcohol to anyone under the age of 21 in the last six months.
Sharon Urum, who is administering the ABC grant on behalf of NCSB, said few people openly admit to doing such a thing. However, “over 50 to 60 percent” of survey participants so far said they know another adult who provided alcohol to an underage person in the past six months.
“After age 14 is when a lot of drinking happens,” Urum said. “We’re working on decreasing access to alcohol, specifically through houses.”
Urum said a recent poll of high schoolers who admitted to drinking alcohol revealed that 15% of them got booze from their own home, and 13% drank at a friend’s house.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the problem. Urum said the ability to order alcohol online and have it delivered to your door can be abused by underage drinkers if providers aren’t cautious. She said she recently watched an informational video showing several delivery people leaving booze on the doorsteps of people who appeared to be younger than 21, but no identification was requested by the drivers.
“Our law enforcement partners are hearing about more underage drinking in the northern region [of the Shenandoah Valley],” said Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. “There are some concerns that kids are unsupervised by adults during the day, and that they’re accessing things that, if a parent was in the household, they wouldn’t be accessing.”
Urum said the online survey will give the NCSB and its partners a clearer picture of the prevalence of underage drinking in the Shenandoah Valley. Once that information is available, the ABC grant will help fund an educational program called Parents Who Host Lose the Most.
The program spells out the potential consequences for adults who provide alcohol to underage drinkers, even if they think they’re keeping kids safe by having them do their drinking at home. In Virginia, an adult who supplies booze to someone under the age of 21 can be convicted of a Class 1 misdemeanor, jailed for up to one year and fined as much as $2,500.
The ultimate goal of the Parents Who Host Lose the Most program, Urum said, is to dissuade adults from providing alcohol to underage drinkers, which would eliminate one of the most common ways that kids get booze.
Cummings said people who want additional information or advice on reducing underage drinking should contact the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition at roadtorecovery.info or the Northwestern Community Services Board at nwcsb.com.
