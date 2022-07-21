WINCHESTER — With the memory of the May 24 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, still fresh in their minds, Winchester officials are considering adding a fourth school resource officer to the city’s school system.
Paul Cleveland, deputy chief for the Winchester Police Department, told City Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Wednesday evening the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) has allocated “a substantial amount of money” to its School Resource Officer (SRO)/School Security Officer (SSO) Incentive Grant Program in an attempt to bolster security in Virginia’s schools.
“We want to take advantage of the opportunity as a city, as an agency to expand our SRO program [in Winchester],” Cleveland said. “We feel like it would be an excellent opportunity for us to provide constant coverage so when one of our SROs is in court or off, we constantly have SROs covering all our schools.”
Currently, the Winchester Police Department has three school resource officers — one at Handley High School, a second at Daniel Morgan Middle School and a third who covers all four of the city’s elementary schools.
A fourth SRO would most likely be assigned to Handley to assist with security at the high school and its nearby Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, Cleveland said, but the officer could also be utilized to provide additional coverage and public safety education at the four elementary schools. Regardless of where the new officer is assigned, he or she would also fill in when one of the three other SROs has a day off or is otherwise unavailable.
“With all the national things going on, we want to provide continuous security throughout all the events they’re having at the schools,” Cleveland said. “We just think it’s a wise decision and would be very beneficial for the city, the [police] department and certainly the schools.”
The state grant, if City Council decides to pursue it, would fully fund the $60,000 to $75,000 needed to cover a fourth SRO’s salary and benefits for one year. If the position is created, Cleveland said, it’s possible that council would have to provide matching funds to receive the grant in future years, but the DCJS has not said if that will be the case.
“Even though we may have to pay for it in subsequent years, I think there’s no question — especially with recent events and the horror we saw in Uvalde — this is a great idea,” said City Council and Public Health and Safety Committee member Evan Clark. “I’m certainly going to support this.”
“I like it and look forward to providing a safer environment for our students,” added committee and council member Les Veach.
Since all three committee members, including Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt, expressed support for seeking the SRO grant, City Manager Dan Hoffman said the item will be placed on City Council’s consent agenda at its Aug. 9 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.