WINCHESTER — West Piccadilly Street is about to get a facelift.
A Downtown Investment Grant program administered by the Winchester Economic Development Department is offering qualified property owners on West Piccadilly — particularly the one-block portion between North Loudoun and North Cameron streets — up to $4,150 each for building facade enhancements.
"It's primarily to create a general improvement to the aesthetics of that corridor leading into the downtown area," Alex Flanigan, manager of the Virginia Main Street program in Winchester, said on Tuesday about the grant program. "There has been a lot of really awesome beautification work done on the Old Town mall itself, but the surrounding primary and secondary district doesn't necessarily match up in the same way."
Flanigan said the dozen or so Downtown Investment Grants to be issued by her office could be just the ticket to give West Piccadilly property owners the means to improve their buildings and attract more customers.
"There are some really cool businesses on Piccadilly that don't get the same level of natural attention that stores on the walking mall do," she said.
"It's a great corridor," added Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger. "There are some really high-quality businesses there that deserve to be highlighted a little bit more."
The Downtown Investment Grants are free for property owners who qualify — no matching investments or loan payments required.
"That will be up-front money given to the businesses," Flanigan said. "All they have to do is provide some proof of how they're spending it ... whether it's painting or siding or awnings or windows — anything they want to do to beautify the exterior of their business and make a positive imprint on that corridor."
Since the downtown portion of West Piccadilly is in Winchester's Historic District, Flanigan said any exterior building improvements visible from a public right-of-way will be subject to approval by the city's Board of Architectural Review. However, grant recipients will be able to utilize the consultancy services of the architectural firm Frazier Associates of Staunton to help them avoid any potential design pitfalls.
Additionally, grant proceeds are also making it possible for the Economic Development Department to partner with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley to create artwork along West Piccadilly Street.
"There's going to be street art like parking space murals, as well as an exterior wall mural we're hoping to paint on the Winchester Brew Works building [at 320 N. Cameron St., one block north of Piccadilly Street]," Flanigan said.
Disbursement of the grant money and the work it will fund should conclude by May, she said.
The Downtown Investment Grant program was created thanks to a $25,000 allocation from the state's Virginia Main Street program coupled with $50,000 from the Winchester Economic Development Authority.
Complete information about the program will be disclosed at 10 a.m. Tuesday during an online information session hosted by the Winchester Economic Development Department. For more information or to register for the session, call Flanigan at 540-535-3660 or email OTW@WinchesterVA.gov.
