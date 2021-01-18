BERRYVILLE — A federal grant will be used to fund research needed to determine exactly where the Battle of Berryville was fought.
Historians say that could help get the battlefield on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
The Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) received a $39,427 grant from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program to use toward the research. Following a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider appropriating the grant.
Richard Grubb and Associates Inc., based in Cranbury, New Jersey, was selected to do the research. The firm was chosen from 11 that responded to a request for proposals. A committee comprised of HPC Chairwoman Betsy Arnett, commission member Bob Stieg, architectural historian Maral Kalbian and county Natural Resource Planner Alison Teeter reviewed the applications and then interviewed representatives of three of the firms.
Grubb has more than 30 years of experience in archaeological and historic architectural studies, historic preservation planning and historic archives research, its website shows.
The Battle of Berryville, which occurred Sept. 3-4, 1864, is believed to have been fought on approximately 7,000 acres to the town’s north and west. There were about 500 casualties among the roughly 11,000 soldiers involved. Historians consider the battle to be the precursor to the Third Battle of Winchester, the largest skirmish fought in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War and a victory for Union forces.
The Federal Advisory Commission on Civil War Sites, commissioned by Congress to determine the war’s major battlefields and their current conditions, considers the Battle of Berryville to be one of the war’s 384 most significant battles.
“We have two,” Teetor pointed out. The Battle of Cool Spring is the other.
Determining exactly where the Battle of Berryville was fought will at least “help people know more about the history of the county,” said Teetor.
It also may persuade those who own properties discovered to have been part of the battle to put their land in conservation easements to protect them for perpetuity, helping to preserve history, she said.
As part of its research, Grubb will contact property owners to see if they are willing to have their tracts surveyed, she mentioned.
Grubb anticipates completing the research in 2021, and a report is expected to be presented next January, according to Teetor.
Public meetings are to be held during the year to keep people up-to-date on the project, she said.
