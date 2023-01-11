A $42,000 grant received by Winchester Circuit Court will help make it easier to search for land transfer records from 1957 to 1982, according to Circuit Court Clerk Will Gardner.
The grant, from the Library of Virginia's Circuit Court Records Preservation program (CCRP), will fund an effort to digitize the information so that it is searchable by name, Gardener explained. The process will take three or four years to complete.
"This is just another way I'm continuing to make records in my office easily researchable for attorneys, title abstractors, and the general public," he said.
Land transfer records in the clerk's office after 1982 are already searchable by name.
Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 2,000 grants totaling more than $34 million to assist clerks' offices with record preservation efforts. This year, $4.7 million was awarded to 99 localities.
The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Circuit Court Clerks Association.
Funded through a $3.50 portion of the clerk's recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in Virginia's 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia.
Visit www.lva.virginia.gov for more information on the program's resources and services.
