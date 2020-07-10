BERRYVILLE — Many artists are suffering financially as a result of economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Barns of Rose Hill Executive Director Sarah Ames.
For those in the performing arts, especially, “it’s a career that involves a lot of interfacing with the public,” such as at concerts, Ames said. With a lot of venues being closed and/or many people avoiding crowds that performances typically attract, it’s become hard for performers to earn a living, she said.
Two state agencies have established programs to help artists through the tough times.
The Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA) has set up an Emergency Relief Fund for Individual Artists. It will provide about 50 traditional and/or performance artists from across the state $500 grants to help them recover from income losses they have sustained due to the pandemic. Examples include not being able to teach art classes, display works in art galleries or museums or perform concerts.
The program is open to practicing or teaching artists working in dance, music, opera, theater, musical theater, visual arts, media arts, literature, and/or folk and traditional arts. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and, to prove residency, show they have a valid Virginia driver’s license, pay income taxes in the state or are registered to vote in the state. A significant part of their incomes must be derived from their art.
Students and full-time educators are not eligible for a grant. Neither are artist groups nor individual artists who received compensation for the cancellation of events.
Because VCA funding is limited, artists with alternate sources of income enabling them to meet their basic needs are asked not to apply.
Aug. 3 is the last day to submit applications to the Emergency Relief Fund. Applications must be submitted online through the VCA’s grant management system. Applicants must complete a Virginia W9 tax form with relevant data.
Grant recipients will be chosen through a computerized, random selection process from the pool of eligible applicants. Eligibility will be determined based on the following information that must be provided:
• A brief description of each cancelled performance, job or contract, describing when it was scheduled, when it was cancelled and how much income is anticipated to be lost. A name and contact information for someone affiliated with the cancelled events should be provided.
• The applicant’s record of professional arts activity and achievement as reflected in his or resume, and
• Evidence of canceled events or contracts, such as through a letter from an institution or administrator.
Full details about the relief fund are online at http://www.arts.virginia.gov/grants_fellowship.html.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) in Richmond is providing $5,000 grants to 40 visual artists through its Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program. However, today is the deadline to submit applications
To be eligible for a grant, applicants must live and work in Virginia, be 21 years of age or older and get a significant part of their income from their artwork including sales and lectures.
Grant recipients will be notified on July 24. More details and the application can be found on the museum’s website at www.VMFA.museum.
The Barns of Rose Hill, a nonprofit performance venue and community center off Chalmers Court, next to the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, is facing economic hardships, too. After temporarily closing earlier in the pandemic, the center reopened with limited hours about six weeks ago. Art remains on exhibition, but “in-person programs” such as concerts still cannot be held because of pandemic restrictions, Ames said.
As a result, she said, the Barns has had to cancel performance contracts with more than 30 musicians and lost about $40,000 in ticket sales. Performers receive a portion of that revenue, she mentioned.
So “I know they’re struggling,” Ames said of artists, especially since summertime is traditionally “festival season” when many art exhibitions and performances are held.
Ames called the VCA and VMFA grant programs “a great idea” to help artists.
“The biggest challenge,” she said, “is making sure people who really need the help get information” about the programs.
