WINCHESTER — Icy roads on Tuesday morning caused the cancellation of the Winchester Economic Development Authority's monthly business meeting, delaying discussions about a proposed program that could funnel COVID-19 relief funds to small businesses.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said in a telephone interview Tuesday the EDA will most likely take up the matter at its Feb. 15 meeting, giving staff more time to flesh out details of the concept.
The intent, Hershberger said, is to use $250,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds for small businesses in the city that need to bolster their abilities to offer online sales and further protect in-store customers and employees from COVID-19.
"It's a significant amount of money," Hershberger said. "We're hoping it will help a large number of small businesses."
Cash for the initiative would come from a $12.3 million ARPA appropriation to the city government. Half of that money was paid to Winchester in June, and the remaining amount is expected to be allocated this June.
Hershberger said the ARPA money would be distributed in the form of grants. Eligibility requirements have not been worked out, but the program's goal would be helping small service-sector businesses — retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and so on — better compete with their larger counterparts and national franchises.
As proposed, the money could be used to create or enhance a qualified company's ability to sell items online, Hershberger said, "avoiding services like DoorDash and Uber Eats so they can have their own ordering system."
DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub are three national firms that offer online ordering and delivery on behalf of restaurants and stores that do not provide those things on their own. While the services have provided major conveniences for customers and given new opportunities to businesses, they survive on fees paid by participating restaurants and stores. Businesses either take a financial loss because of the fees or raise the prices of the items they sell through those online services to cover the added expenses, both of which reduce their profit margins.
"While they want continued business and continued sales, it's not the most advantageous route," Hershberger said of small businesses using the national online ordering and delivery services.
In the age of COVID-19, online ordering for delivery or pickup has become critical for small stores and restaurants that have seen reduced in-store foot traffic due to customers' concerns about contracting the coronavirus. Some restaurants and stores have not yet reopened their buildings to the public, or have limited the number of people who can be inside, so online ordering has been key to their survival.
If approved by the EDA, Hershberger said, the proposed grant program could help qualified businesses manage their own online sales and eliminate the need for them to partner with outside firms.
The proposal would also offer grants to small businesses that want to make their brick-and-mortar locations safer for staff and customers by upgrading to sanitary hands-free fixtures such as motion-detection sink faucets, soap dispensers and towel dispensers, Hershberger said.
Ultimately, he said hopefully grant recipients will partner with other local businesses to make the sanitary and online ordering improvements.
"There are local companies that provide these services, so that would be beneficial for the entire community," Hershberger said.
