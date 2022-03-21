BERRYVILLE — Efforts are underway to try and make Clarke County Circuit Court records, some of which date back almost 200 years, last for perpetuity.
A $31,666 grant from the Library of Virginia will enable four deed books, two marriage record books and a will book to undergo restoration and preservation. The records also will be digitized to help people access them more easily.
Some records books already underwent improvements courtesy of a previous $18,913.25 grant the court clerk’s office received from the state library.
Court records are available for public inspection. The documents — especially ones such as land and marriage records and wills — help relate the history of the county and its residents, according to Circuit Court Clerk April Wilkerson.
For that reason, the records are precious.
Yet they’re also fragile. Paper gets brittle over time, making it easy to get torn or fall apart. Ink fades and erodes as the paper weakens, making printed words harder to read. Smudges from the fingertips of people handling the records can hasten the decay.
Record books originally were “all solid-bound,” Wilkerson said. “You weren’t able to take them apart” to handle them easily.
After records started being put onto microfilm in 1983, she recalled, “binder strips” of tape with holes in them were added to the edges of pages. That made the books somewhat like notebooks, enabling pages to be removed and then reinserted.
“But over time, the tape yellows,” she said, adding to records’ degradation.
Current restoration is being done by Kofile Technologies, a Greensboro, North Carolina, firm that helps governmental entities nationwide preserve their records and resolve their information technology needs.
Kofile removes the tape and its residue, as well as finger oils and acids that have infiltrated pages. The firm uses a special wash to make the paper brighter and easier to read before encasing the pages in large plastic sleeves, Wilkerson explained.
Acetone, alcohol and open cell vulcanized rubber sponges are used in the processes, Kofile’s website shows.
Forever is an extremely long time. Kofile, however, “guarantees these (restored) pages won’t crack or tear for at least 100 years,” Wilkerson said.
She’s waiting for Kofile to come pick up the record books targeted for restoration with the latest grant. After they’re taken to Greensboro, it will take the firm three to four months to do the restoration and then return the books to Berryville, she estimated.
The county initially must pay for the work, then receive reimbursement through the grant, she said.
How many more record books can undergo improvements in the future likely will depend on whether the clerk’s office is able to obtain more grants from the state library, Wilkerson continued.
“Everything depends on money nowadays,” she said. If future grants aren’t received, “I don’t think the county would be willing to pick up” the tab completely because of its limited tax money.
Funding for the grants comes from $3.50 tacked onto recording fees charged by court clerk’s offices statewide.
