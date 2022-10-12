Grateful Dead greetings

Maggie Morris of Reston walks along West Main Street at Rice Street in Berryville Monday where skeletons displayed in homage to the Grateful Dead band greet her with a tip of the hat.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

