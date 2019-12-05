WINCHESTER — Several graves have been found on the 57-acre site where the replacement Robert E. Aylor Middle School will be built, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced during Tuesday night’s School Board meeting.
The discovery came as a surprise to school officials, who conducted an evaluation of the property at 471 White Oak Road near Stephens before purchasing it in January for $1.3 million from the Leonard family. The evaluation included researching land records and the site’s history. During the process, no information surfaced indicating there were graves or a possibility that there might be.
But several weeks ago school officials received information suggesting otherwise. In response, the school division hired consultants who used ground-penetrating radar to survey the locations where there graves were thought to be. The testing found areas where graves seemed to be present. A certified archaeologist was then hired to complete a field survey in the identified areas, which resulted in the discovery of 10 graves. It is believed that the graves are part of the Reed family cemetery. No further information about the Reed family was immediately available.
Additionally, eight tombstones dating between 1822 and 1834 were discovered in a separate location in “various states of damage,” a media release from the school division said.
The tombstones were found buried beneath the ground and are being kept in a secure location as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Steve Edwards, the school division’s coordinator of policy and communications.
The 10 graves were discovered next to a pond on the property and would be affected by construction, Edwards said. The eight tombstones were discovered during an excavation on a separate area of property from the graves.
“It is our intention to respect those whose final resting place is on the property and we are working with the appropriate agencies in considering the options available to the school division,” Assistant Superintendent for Administration Al Orndorff said in the release.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the $48.5 million school was held Sept. 5. Initial construction on the site has begun.
The new Aylor is slated to open in August 2021. It will replace the 50-year-old Aylor Middle School on Aylor Road.
“Based on what is known at this time, the discovery of the cemetery and graves will not impact our plans to construct the school and is not expected to delay the opening of the school for the 2021-22 school year,” the release said.
