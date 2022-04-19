BERRYVILLE — Black people can get a fair trial at the Clarke County courthouse despite a Confederate statue outside, according to a judicial ruling released on Monday.
The ruling by Judge Alexander R. Iden in Clarke County Circuit Court in the case of Black suicide-by-cop defendant Timothy Bias Neal was in response to a defense motion that the statue is a white supremacist symbol and widespread community support for keeping it made it impossible for Neal to get a fair trial.
In the shooting caught on county Sheriff’s Office police cruiser video on Aug. 5, 2019, Neal, who the defense said was experiencing a mental breakdown, is seen shooting at now-retired Sgt. Nicholas Donald Chambers, with the bullet striking the cruiser bumper. Chambers, who is white, returned fire and wounded Neal in the right arm. Neal, 35, of Herndon, faces several charges including attempted capital murder of a police officer and use of a firearm in a felony.
The motion, written by Timothy S. Coyne, area public defender, said either the statue or the trial should be moved.
Iden said in his ruling that the defense or prosecution could propose an instruction notifying potential jurors that the presence of the statue doesn't mean the court, county or state favors one race over another.
"Satisfied that the individual biases and prejudices of the members of the jury panel can be rooted out during voir dire, the court denies defendant's motion to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds," Iden wrote.
Coyne argued the eight-foot granite statue, erected in 1900, was about more than remembering the local Confederate dead whose names are inscribed on the statue. Testifying at a March hearing, defense witness Karen Cox, a history professor at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and author of “No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice,” testified that the monument was one of hundreds erected in former Confederate states during the Jim Crow era in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. While lynchings and voter suppression were the physical manifestations of white supremacy, Cox said the statues were the symbolic symbol that white people were in charge. The Confederacy supported the enslavement of Black people.
Cox sought to illustrate that the statue was a historical window to present-day racism, but Iden wrote that her testimony was irrelevant. "Cox's opinion of the behavior of a previous generation will not assist the court in impaneling a jury of modern citizens free from bias and prejudice," Iden wrote.
In seeking a change of venue to move the trial, Coyne cited the testimony of Confederate sympathizers at a public hearing on statue last year. It included some who downplayed or praised slavery. He said their comments were a wider reflection of the community and the approximately 11,000 registered voters eligible for jury duty.
In denying the change of venue, Iden countered that some of the pro-Confederate speakers weren't county residents and those that were could be stricken from the jury.
"To the extent that the defendant implies that any racist sentiments were expressed representative of the general populace, we will simply have to wait and see what voir dire reveals regarding the individuals actually called for jury service," Iden wrote. "The court denies the motion for change of venue with leave to renew if we are unable to seat a full jury in Clarke County free from bias and prejudice."
Iden also said he would grant a prosecution motion, which the defense supports, to delay the trial. The delay is to allow the prosecution to find an expert to rebut defense testimony about Neal's mental state during the shooting. Neal told a mental health counselor after the shooting that he's been paranoid since he was a child and that he'd been using up to 10 grams of cocaine and heroin per day before the shooting.
The trial is scheduled to begin on June 6. A new date is expected to be announced at a pre-trial hearing on May 2.
