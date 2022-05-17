WINCHESTER – College and university-bound Handley High School seniors celebrated their post-secondary educational futures during annual Decision Day festivities on Tuesday.
Dozens of the approximately 300-member Class of 2022 posed for pictures wearing T-shirts and sweatshirts of the schools in which they've enrolled. Booths were set up outside Handley's Patsy Cline Theatre with staff from Hollins University in Roanoke, Lord Fairfax Community College, which becomes Laurel Ridge Community College in August, Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Penn State University, Winchester-based Shenandoah University and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
Decision Day, originally called Signing Day, began in 2019, but it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was the idea of school counselor Natosha Fradillada, who was hired in 2017. For years, Handley has held signing day celebrations for college-bound athletes and Fradillada wanted to celebrate all students enrolling in post secondary schools. "This event is designed to celebrate students who've made decisions and to encourage those who haven't to come forward and ask questions," Fradillada said.
Separate celebrations are being held for those enlisting in the military or joining the workforce. Several employers will be on hand Thursday for an event with about 10 work-bound students. Military recruiters will participate in an event on Friday for two students enlisting in the Marines Corps and Navy, respectively.
Counselors start working with students on their future plans beginning in their freshmen year and update plans each year. But with a 350 student-to-counselor ratio, students and parents have to do a lot of the often complicated college application work. Fradillada said counselors try to assist those who need help, such as determining what financial aid is available.
With a generation of shrinking Pell Grants, student loan debt is a big concern. Through the end of September, about 43.4 million recipients of student federal aid owed $1.61 trillion, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Fradillada said she discusses the pros and cons of attending in-state or out-of-state schools and public and private institutions in terms of cost. She also works with undocumented students who are ineligible for federal aid. The goal is finding a school for any student who wants to attend college while also being realistic about the financial implications.
"As a counselor, it's not my job to tell them they can't do something. It's my job to tell them to go for it, and go for their dream, and figure out where your resources are," Fradillada said. "We want them to strive for their dream and to help them get there."
Francisco "Paco" Perez, a lifelong Winchester Public Schools student, plans to major in education at George Mason University in Fairfax County. He hopes to return to Handley as a teacher and said it's because of the positive atmosphere on campus. Perez — who said being forced to study online during the pandemic will help him work independently in college — said he liked the short commute from George Mason to Washington, D.C., and some aspects of the campus reminded him of Winchester. Perez said he considered attending local schools to reduce debt, but decided tuition costs at GMU were worth it.
"College debt it is good debt," he said. "Overall, it's an investment in yourself."
Daliya El Abani's concerns over debt ended when she got a full scholarship at Yale University. She plans to major in racial and ethnic migration studies and is considering a career in journalism or law with a focus on human rights.
El Abani's pursuit of higher education has been arduous. She grew up in Bulgaria and Libya. After the U.S.-backed bombing of Libya by NATO led to the assassination of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and a subsequent civil war, El Abani and her family moved back to Bulgaria. They came to the U.S. in 2012. Her father, who had fought in the civil war, died of lymphoma in her freshman year.
As a low-income, high-achieving student, El Abani qualified for a QuestBridge National Match Scholarship. QuestBridge, a Palo Alto, California-based nonprofit organization, has connected 10,500 students with full scholarships since 2003, including 1,674 last year, according to its website. El Abani said she was "ecstatic" when she got an email about the scholarship on Dec. 1
"It was such an overwhelming feeling," she said. "It felt like I was giving all of me to be the best I can. So, I felt like I was finally getting something in return."
(1) comment
Congratulations to the students, their families, and their teachers!
