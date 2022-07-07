When Sydnei Dowd sits and looks at her infant son, she said she knows she doesn’t want him to endure the same struggles she pushed through as a youth.
Dowd said she grew up in a home riddled with drug use, and she landed in the foster care system as a teenager. Since, however, Dowd has become a college graduate and will be starting in the Register Nurse program this fall at Laurel Ridge Community College on the Fauquier County campus in Warrenton.
Her background as a foster youth led her to find the Great Expectations program, which began in 2008 and has been continued by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE).
Recently, state lawmakers approved a two-year spending plan with a $1 million grant for the program, which helps youth who have experienced foster care gain access to higher education through financial, educational and personal services by providing a personal coach and advisor for students.
Without the program, Dowd and other foster children may never have the means to attend and complete college.
Dowd said she found the Great Expectations program while a student at Lord Fairfax (now Laurel Ridge) Community College. She applied for a student internship job and learned about programs for foster students, she said.
“When I first sat down and met with one of the advisors, she was really able to just help me look at my class schedule and see what I was able to manage while working full time,” Dowd said. “She wasn’t just there to help see what I needed financially but provided any type of guidance I needed. It was very helpful.”
“I think it’s great,” she said of the program. “They have a lounge at the college where if you need a break, you can just go sit in there and do schoolwork or if you need to talk with someone they’re there.”
Josalyn Priest, coach and academic advisor with the Great Expectations program at Laurel Ridge, said program participants “have experienced much adversity throughout their lifetime,” which leads to challenges other students may never encounter when searching for higher education.
“Great Expectations serves to provide wrap-around support services to these students to aid in their success while enrolled at the community college and beyond. Students have expressed that without these support services — more frequent check-ins with an advisor, access to emergency financial assistance/scholarship funds and connection to community resources — they would not have the ability or the knowledge on how to be a successful college student,” Priest said. “They may not have someone guiding them throughout this journey in their personal lives, and that is what GE Coaches aim to provide. We want to be that support network, or a part of that network, for students.”
Growing up in a “lease-to-lease family” that frequently moved — sometimes three times a year — Dowd said her schooling was inconsistent.
She was removed from her biological parents just before high school.
“My parents had some drug use, and I’m Type I diabetic so there were insulin syringes in the house that we were being taken by people in the house and used for things they weren’t supposed to be used for,” she said.
Dowd was only in a traditional foster home for a few days before she was placed in a group home setting that catered to her medical needs.
“It definitely was a little bit of a hinderance,” Dowd said. “Around the time that I went in (to the foster care system), I was around ninth grade. I had been taken out of school because my biological parents couldn’t get me to school. I was staying home and cleaning and taking care of siblings, so I missed a good bit of school.”
While in foster care, she said she was given schoolwork such as worksheets. She said she felt she wasn’t learning much and was mainly doing elementary-level math and reading.
By the time she had gotten back into high school in Rappahannock County, the school system had used previous records to place her into advanced science and math classes.
“Without talking to me, they placed me into those advanced classes. It was just a few weeks until the end of the school year, and I failed all of my SOLs,” she said. “They had put me in chemistry and advanced Algebra II after I had gone about two years with basically no schooling.”
She took a very heavy course load the next year, focused on getting back on track, and began looking toward college — which she always wanted to pursue since neither her parents nor grandparents finished high school.
Dowd said she wanted to attend a community college because she lacked the financial means to attend a university. With very little in the way of a support system to help navigate the forms that come with college enrollment, Dowd felt overwhelmed at times. But she knew she needed to push through it.
“I tired to do most of it on my own, and I definitely didn’t do it right,” she said of filling out the forms. “I ended up going to Lord Fairfax and working with the financial aid office there. They sat there and helped me fill out everything. Since then, I’ve been able to do it all myself because they explained so well how to do it.”
Once enrolled and attending school, things became easier upon learning of programs like Great Expectations, she said.
Her advice to others in similar situations is to keep pursuing progress.
“There are so many resources and means of scholarships and grants that it’s worth it. It’s hard to reach out and get those things, but once you put in the effort it will pay off — literally in the sense where you can get paid to go school,” she said. “My first two years in college, I was reimbursed about $5,000. That helped cover my living expenses so I didn’t have to work full-time my first two semesters.”
She also advised those who have a potentially daunting past to find positive ways to cope with their situation and to meet it head on.
“I used to try to not think about my past at all, because I hadn’t learned how to cope with it and it would just ruin my whole week,” she said. “But now I’ve learned that if you don’t sit down and look at it, it’s always going to be a hinderance. You have to face it eventually.”
According to the VFCCE website, the Great Expectations program has served over 3,000 foster youth and now celebrates the graduation of 100-plus program participants annually, per 2018 statistics. Over 1,500 former foster youth are working with coaches each year to help reach their academic and career goal.
For more information on the Great Expectations program, visit vfcce.org/for-supporters/signature-programs/great-expectations/
